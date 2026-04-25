Mendota softball goes 3-0 at Byron tournament: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

At Byron: Mendota went 3-0 at the Byron tournament, beating Byron 10-9, Harlem 10-9 and Genoa-Kingston 6-5.

Against Byron, Eva Beetz was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs, Lexie Saylor went 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs and Emily Diaz was 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs nad a run. Saylor also was the winning pitcher.

Saylor hit a walk-off single to win the second game. The Trojans scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Laurali Thompson was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs and Leah Henkel went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs. Saylor was the winning pitcher.

Mendota scored five runs in the top of the last inning to pull out the win over G-K.

Charlie Dankenbring was 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI, while Thompson was 2 for 3 with a run.

Beetz was the winning pitcher for Mendota (9-11).

Princeton 14, Monmouth-Roseivlle 0 (5 inn.): Avah Oertel went 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs to lead the Tigresses to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Monmouth.

Reese Reviglio was 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs for Princeton (13-5), while Piper Hansen went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Sherrard 9, Hall 5: Caroline Morris was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Spring Valley.

Aubrie Pellegrini went 2 for 3 and drove in a run for Hall (4-15), while Charlie Pellegrini was the losing pitcher.

BASEBALL

Fieldcrest 6, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 5: Caleb Hartley hit a double to center field to score Zach Overocker to give the Knights a walk-off victory in a nonconference game in Wenona.

Lucas May was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Fieldcrest (8-9).

Layten Gerdes earned the win in relief, allowing one hit, striking out three and walking none in 2⅓ scoreless innings.

Hall 15-9, Sherrard 6-4: The Red Devils swept a Three Rivers Conference crossover doubleheader in Spring Valley, winning 15-6 and 9-4.

Jaxon Pinter was 1 for 3 with a home run, three runs and two RBIs in the first game, while Jack Curran was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run and Greyson Bickett was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Brody Bosi was the winning pitcher.

In the second game, Braden Curran and Geno Ferrari each had a hit, two RBIs and a run. Noah Plym earned the win on the mound for Hall (12-8-1) as he gave up one unearned run on five hits with two strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

Monmouth-Roseville 3, Princeton 0: The Tigers managed three hits in a Three Rivers Conference crossver loss in Monmouth.

Jack Oester was the losing pitcher for Princeton (5-9).

GIRLS SOCCER

At Byron: Princeton placed third at the Byron tournament.

The Tigresses started the tournament with a 2-1 loss to Harlem. Olivia Sandoval scored for Princeton.

Princeton defeated Rockford Christian 2-1 behind goals from Chloe Ostrowski and Keighley Davis.

In the third-place game, the Tigresses played to a 0-0 tie with Byron before outshooting the hosts 4-3 in penalty kicks to take third. Addy Dever stopped two Byron PK attempts.

Oregon 2, Mendota 0: The Trojans were shut out in Oregon.

TRACK & FIELD

At Rockford: Mariyah Elam won three events to help the Mendota girls place second in the 11-team Rockford Christian Invitational.

The Trojans tallied 120 points to finish behind Lena-Winslow (214.5).

Elam won the 300-meter hurdles (47.39 seconds), the high jump (1.68 meters) and the triple jump (10.68 meters).

Reagan Atherton won the long jump (4.36 meters) and the 400 (1:03.48) and Jeniah Francis won the 100 (12.5 seconds).

In the boys meet, the Trojans finished sixth.

Sebastian Carlos won the 400 in 50.09 seconds and took third in the 200 in a school-record 22.25 seconds.

MEN’S BASEBALL

IVCC 6-19, Milwaukee Area Tech 8-0: The Eagles split a nonconference doubleheader in Peru, losing 8-6 and winning 19-0 in five innings.

In the opener, Adrian Arzola was 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run and Casey Clennon was 2 for 3 and scored two runs. Austin Davy was the losing pitcher.

In the second game, Brady Romagnoli homered and drove in three runs, Torii Chaney was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run and Adrian Arzola went 2 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs.

Jason Campbell pitched a one-hit shutout for IVCC (13-18-1).