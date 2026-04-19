St. Bede softball goes 2-1 at Elgin Larkin tournament: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

At Elgin: St. Bede went 2-1 at the Elgin Larkin Tournament, beating Larkin 8-2 and Geneva 12-7 and losing to Hampshire 13-1.

Against Larkin, Emma Slingsby was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI and Hannah Heiberger was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Macy Strauch earned the win as she gave up two unearned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.

Heiberger, Ava Balestri, Ella Burke and Jillian Pinter all homered against Geneva. Heiberger finished 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, Balestri was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs, Burke was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI and Pinter was 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Chipper Rossi threw a complete game to earn the win.

Burke homered for St. Bede’s only run against Hampshire, while Heiberger took the loss in the circle for St. Bede (15-4).

Earlville 15, Alden-Hebron 0 (4 inn.): Bailey Miller launched a grand slam and Audrey Scherer hit a home run to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory on the road.

Miller went 1 for 3 with five RBIs and three runs, while Scherer was 2 for 2 with four RBIs and two runs.

Addie Scherer threw a no-hitter for Earlville (5-6), striking out nine and walking one.

Riverdale 14, Mendota 0 (5 inn.): Addi Perryman doubled for one of the Trojans’ five hits in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Port Byron.

Lexie Saylor was the losing pitcher for Mendota (5-7).

BASEBALL

Henry-Senachwine 4, Illini Bluffs 2: Austin Keith doubled twice and scored a run to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Henry.

Daniel Hill went 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI for Henry (6-9).

Ben Meachum was the winning pitcher as he gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks in six innings. Carson Rowe pitched a perfect seventh with two strikeouts.

Boylan 12, La Salle-Peru 9: The Cavaliers gave up a walkoff grand slam as they suffered a nonconference loss in Rockford.

Jett Hill went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for L-P (7-8), while Grey Ernat was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs and Ceyton Urbanski was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run.

Hill was the losing pitcher.

Riverdale 9, Mendota 5: Esten Otero went 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Port Byron.

Dane Doyle was 3 for 4 with a run and Quinn Eddy was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Otero took the loss on the mound for Mendota (6-5).

Alden-Hebron 12, Earlville 11 (8 inn.): Aaden Browder went 3 for 5, drove in three runs and scored two runs as the Red Raiders came up short in extra innings in a nonconference game.

Alex Portillp doubled, drove in three runs and scored a run for Earlville (2-6). Declan Brennan was the losing pitcher.

GIRLS SOCCER

At Coal City: Princeton went 1-2 at the Coal City Tournament.

The Tigresses beat Coal City 1-0 on a goal by Bella Clevenger. Princeton lost 2-0 to Peotone and 5-1 to Kaneland. Ava Kyle scored against the Knights.

Princeton is 10-3.

La Salle-Peru 2, Lutheran 2: The Cavaliers played to a draw in a nonconference game in La Salle.