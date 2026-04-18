Lily Bosnich has record-setting day at Rollie Morris

With the strong winds with gusts more than 30 mph and cold temperatures, St. Bede senior Lily Bosnich did not expect the Rollie Morris Invitational at Hall to go on as scheduled Saturday.

“When I woke up and I saw the meet was still on, I was a little shocked,” Bosnich said. “I looked up the conditions right away. My mom was laughing about the weather. I’m like, ‘You go out and run in it.’ But it ended up working to my advantage.”

The weather did not negatively impact Bosnich at all as she ran to three meet records, winning the 100-meter dash and sweeping the 100 and 300 hurdles.

Bosnich broke her own record she set last year in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.88 seconds. Last year she ran 15.31 seconds.

The other two records each stood for more than 20 years. Bosnich ran 12.49 seconds in the 100 to beat the old mark of 12.74 set in 2004 and she ran a 45.3 seconds in the 300 hurdles to best the old record of 46.91 held by Rock Falls’ Ashley Keaschall since 2005.

“This meet means a lot to the Morrises, who are really close family friends, so it means a lot to me,” Bosnich said. “I know he’s looking down at us and he’s just proud to see me succeed. I wanted to do it for him.”

Bosnich said the wind actually proved to be beneficial in the 300 hurdles and the 4x400 in which she ran anchor for the Bruins, who placed third in 4:38.07. She ran with Sadie Dugosh, Bentlea Ernat and Maggie Arkins.

“The wind was at my face pretty harsh during the 300s and the 400, but having it at my back toward the end, which is always the hardest part of every race, I took it to my advantage and just ran with it,” Bosnich said.

Bosnich pulled off back-to-back wins as she won the 100 hurdles, had a short break while the boys hurdles ran then came back to win the 100.

“It’s all about mindset really,” Bosnich said. “Sometimes I run the 100 first and sometimes I run the hurdles first. Whatever one I run first I think of as a warmup for the next race. That’s all you have to think about. A positive mindset means positive outcomes.”

While Bosnich dominated individually, the team competition was tight, especially on the girls side.

Bureau Valley and Mendota were tied at 102.5 with two events to go, but the Storm pulled ahead to win 112.5-105.5.

Princeton (67) finished fourth among the 14 teams, St. Bede (57) was fifth, Amboy co-op (53) was sixth, Fieldcrest (32.5) was ninth, Hall (26) was 10th, Somonauk (14) and Streator (11) tied for 11th, Putnam County (8) was 13th and Marquette (4) was 14th.

The Storm foursome of Gemma Moore, Abby Stabler, Mya Shipp and Elise House won the 4x400 relay in 4:29.02 to help secure the team title.

“It feels really nice because we train so hard and we work together as a team to get the win and we all support each other,” House said.

The Storm were trailing Williamsville after the first leg of the 4x400 but overcame the Bullets to win by more than four seconds.

“It was tough with the wind, but I think every leg did their part and we all did good,” House said. “I felt a little pressure from the team behind us, but I just kept pushing.”

House also won the 400 in 1:00.92. Also for BV, Caitlyn Egan, Stabler, Shipp and House won the 4x200 (1:52.52) and Maddie Wetzell, Stabler, Harper Wetzell and Moore won the 4x800 (10:52) and Harper Wetzell won the 800 (2:41.5).

Mendota got wins from Rylee Woods in the high jump (1.53 meters), Mariyah Elam in the triple jump (10.4m) and Aby Buettner, Elam, Reagan Atherton and Jeniah Francis in the 4x100 (52.36).

Other area winners were Princeton’s Annie Thompson in the pole vault (1.83m), Amboy’s Bella Yanos in the long jump (4.65m) and Streator’s Kinslee Sweeden in the discus (32.21m).

Bureau Valley was the top area finisher in the boys meet, tallying 123 points to finish second behind Williamsville (149.5).

Mendota (63) placed fourth among the 12 teams, Streator (49) was fifth, Amboy (44) was sixth, Putnam County (35) was seventh, Marquette (33) was eighth, Fieldcrest (31) was ninth, Hall (25) was 10th and St. Bede (16) was 12th.

“We had a lot of great performances,” BV senior Andrew Roth said. “We had a lot of performances higher than they were supposed to be. Everyone did phenomenal.”

Roth led the way for the Storm as he swept the hurdles with a 15.61 seconds in the 110s and a 41.99 in the 300s. He also ran with Keenyn Richter, Tucker Shane and Morgan Mahnesmith to win the 4x100 (45.59).

“It feels really great,” Roth said about winning three events. “There was a lot of wind. I wasn’t expecting it to go this well. The 4x100 was great. The handoffs were awesome. I was so proud of me and my team.”

Richter also won the 400 (54.01) for the Storm.

Marquette’s Jacob Gooden, Fieldcrest’s Micheal Beckett and Putnam County’s Alex Rodriguez were double winners.

Gooden won the 100 (11.23) and the 200 (22.36), Beckett swept the horizontal jumps with a 6.22 in the long and a 12.11 in the triple and Rodriguez swept the throws with tosses of 15.41 in the shot put and 47.55 in the discus.

“It felt good to win both events,” Rodriguez said. “I thought I could’ve performed a bit better in both events.

“(On my winning throws) I was able to dial in my technique on a day where I really needed it.”

Hall’s Joseph Perez cleared 1.8 meters to win the high jump.