NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Putnam County’s Johnathon Stunkel

Putnam County senior Johnathon Stunkel has been strong with his arm and his bat this season for the Panthers.

Last week, Stunkel doubled and drove in a run in a loss to Henry, then hit a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly and drove in three runs as Putnam County beat the Mallards in the second game of the series. Stunkel capped the week by going 3 for 5 with two triples, three RBIs and three runs in an eight-inning win over Annawan-Wethersfield.

For his performance, Stunkel was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

“Johnathon had a good week,” Putnam County coach Chris Newsome said. “He had an OPS of 1.512 in our three games last week. A single, a double, two triples and a dinger with seven RBIs was great to see. He works hard and is deserving of the athlete of the week honor.”

Stunkel answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Stunkel: Team breakfast junior year at LJ’s.

Who is the best athlete you’ve ever competed against in any sport?

Stunkel: Alec Novotney from Marquette.

Would you rather strike a batter out in a big situation or hit a home run?

Stunkel: Hit a bomb.

What are your plans for spring break?

Stunkel: Finish painting my Camaro.

What are your hobbies outside of sports?

Stunkel: Fishing, shed hunting and riding around with the boys.

What is your favorite subject in school and why?

Stunkel: Work-based learning, because I get to skip half a day of school and work.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Stunkel: “Blue Mountain State.”

What are your plans after high school?

Stunkel: Go play baseball at ICC.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Stunkel: I feel that my hitting was done really well. I feel like my pitching could’ve been better, but other than one bad inning, I did good.