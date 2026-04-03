2026 NewsTribune girls track and field preview

Here’s a look at the girls track and field teams in the NewsTribune area for the 2026 season.

La Salle-Peru

Coach: Pat Carney

Top returners: Aubrey Duttlinger, jr.; Yoselin Carlos, sr.; Kiera Mertes, so.; Addie Medina, so.; Aniya Lumpkins, sr.; Drew Depenbrock, sr.; Gracie Politsch, sr.; Sophia Konczak, so.

Key newcomers: Natillie Wozniak, fr.; Aubrey Urbanski, fr.; Ryan Owczarek, fr.; Bethany Kasperski, fr.; Isabella Pinter, fr.

Worth noting: During the indoor season, the Cavaliers had success across many events and had depth. “After three indoor meets, we have had top finishes in field events, distance and some sprints, so it has been nice to be well rounded,” Carney said. “In our field events, we have had multiple meets where two athletes are placing in the same event, which really helps with team points and internal competition.” Duttlinger looks to return to state in the long and triple jumps after her season was cut short by injury last year. Carney said Konczak and Mertes are “going to be very competitive” in the 200 and 400. Urbanski “has a very good chance to qualify for state in the 800 meters,” Carney said, while Wozniak has already cleared five feet in the high jump and could contend for a state berth. Carlos (distance), Medina (throws), Lumpkins (sprints, long jump), Depenbrock (long and triple jump), Politsch (distance), Owczarek (distance), Kasperski (distance) and Pinter (hurdles) all will be key contributors. “Last year, our team goal was to get 100 PRs (personal records) on the season,” Carney said. “This year, we have increased that to 125. We want to compete against ourselves every time we step on the track. In addition, we would like to earn a top-three finish as a team in conference and qualify multiple athletes for state.”

IHSA Girls State Track & Field St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich, center, clears the final hurdle in the 300-meter hurdles during the IHSA Class 1A girls track and field state finals last year. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

St. Bede

Coach: Marty Makransky

Top returners: Lily Bosnich, sr.; Savannah Bray, sr.; Kate Duncan, jr.; Kijah Lucas, so.; Maggie Arkins, sr.

Key newcomers: Bentlea Ernat, fr.

Worth noting: The Bruins have a strong group of seniors to lead the way, led by Bosnich (hurdles), Bray (shot put) and Arkins (800). Duncan and Lucas are strong in the high jump for St. Bede. “We have a senior group that can score 40 or more points on any given night,” Makransky said. “We also have several other individuals who will contribute every time out, so we should do very well in the invitationals individually and as a team.” Makransky expects the team to perform very well at the Tri-County Conference Meet and sectional if it avoids injury and conflicts with dual sport athletes. Bosnich will be one of the favorites to win the Class 1A 100 and 300 hurdles state titles after finishing as runner-up in both events last year. Lucas qualified for state in high jump last year. “We look forward to watching Lily Bosnich compete at the state meet and this year bring along a few more of her teammates,” Makransky said. “(Bosnich) looks to reach a personal goal and bring home the gold this year.”

Hall

Coach: Nick Hanck

Top returners: Natalia Zamora, sr.; Amanda Manzanares, jr.; Haven Rossi, sr.

Key newcomers: Avery Liebe, fr.

Worth noting: The Red Devils have a small roster with only 14 athletes. “We’re not a big team with no distance runners, so we will have to depend on our speed to get us points on the track,” Hanck said. Zamora (hurdles, jumps, relays), Manzanares (jumps, sprints, relays) and Rossi (sprints, relays) will be key contributors. Rossi also plays softball but will be with the track team more than she was last spring. Liebe was Hall’s top shot putter in the team’s first indoor meet. “(Our goals are to) improve each meet and have fun,” Hanck said. “We will set some individual and team goals and work on accomplishing those goals.”

Putnam County

Coach: Brianna Downey

Top returners: Ella Schrowang, so.; Paige Kammer, so.; Veronika Mack, jr.

Key newcomers: Makenna Wrobleski, fr.; Anna Poignant, fr.; Sofie Borri, so.; Joselyn Lopez, fr.; Sam Marciniak, so.

Worth noting: The Panthers have more athletes out this season with more than 15 on the roster. “We are a larger team this year, which is going to allow us a lot more flexibility in making relays that we have not been able to do in the past,” Downey said. “We have an amazing group of girls who create a great team environment and motivate and encourage each other to do their best and try new events. Their motivation and open-mindedness to new events is a great strength they all have.” Schrowang (800), Kammer (200) and Mack (long jump, 300 hurdles) bring experience. Wrobleski (sprints), Poignant (mid-distance), Borri (distance), Lopez (distance) and Marciniak (shot put) could make an impact. “There are many new athletes with a lot of potential and talent that I am excited to work with,” Downey said.

Mendota

Coach: Joe Hughes

Top returners: Mariyah Elam, jr.; Aby Buettner, jr.; Rylee Woods, so.; Kate Strouss, jr.; Hannah Kunz, sr.

Key newcomers: Raegan Atherton, fr.; Jeniah Francis, fr.; Mallory Beck, fr.

Worth noting: The Trojans only had seven athletes on the roster when Hughes took over four years ago, but now Mendota has almost 40 athletes. “To see this amount of involvement from the student body is astonishing,” Hughes said. “With this many girls, we will be able to compete in every event and be more competitive with each other for spots than ever before.” The Trojans look to send a large group to state. Elam has qualified for state in five different events in her first two seasons, won the Class 2A high jump state title as a freshman and has three state medals. “She is a unique talent who can compete for a top spot in any event she chooses to compete in on any given day,” Hughes said. Woods qualified for state in the high jump last year. Buettner looks to qualify in the long jump. Hughes expects Francis, an IESA medalist in high jump last year, to contend for a state medal in the 100 or 200, and Atherton to compete for a state berth in the 400. Hughes also expects Mendota’s 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays to battle for a state berth.

Princeton

Coach: Pat Hodge

Top returners: Ruby Acker, jr.; Camryn Driscoll, sr.; Payton Frueh, jr.; Natalie Meyer, jr.; Josie Sierens, jr.;l Jocelyn Strouss, so.; Annie Thompson, so.; Alexandra Waca, jr.

Key newcomers: Leila Acker fr.; Emma Dye, fr.; Lenora Hopkins, fr.; RayyLee DePauw, fr.; Makayla McCarty, fr.; Lily Simpson, fr.

Note worthy: The distance events will be the Tigresses’ strongest area, returning conference placers in all four of the events. Frueh was among the area’s best in the 3,200 and 1,600 last year. Strouss was Princeton’s No. 2 scorer last year, running on three relays. As a freshman, Thompson had a strong season in the pole vault. Driscoll, a three-time state qualifier and past medalist in the 400, is recovering from knee surgery from basketball and is unable to run this spring. She will, however, compete in throws for the first time from the power position. Avery Waca is the only other senior out. “Of course, missing Camryn in her usual events will be a big loss, but we’ll still be very competitive when we have everybody as three girls are also doing soccer this year,” Hodge said.

Bureau Valley

Coach: Jennifer Backer

Top returners: Leah Birdsley, so.; Caitlyn Egan, so.; Elise House, so.; Ashlyn Ledergerber, sr.; Gemma Moore, jr.; Emma Mussche, sr.; Michaela Noder, jr.; Mya Shipp, so.; Maddie Wetzell, sr.; Carly Wiggim, sr.

Key newcomers: Kynzleigh Garza, fr.; Madisyn Shipp, fr.; Abby Stabler, fr.; Harper Wetzell, fr.

Note worthy: The Storm have seven returning, who will be supported by strong group of nine freshmen. Maddie Wetzell repeated as sectional champion in the 3,200 last year, also qualifying for state on the Storm’s 4x800 relay. House is the reigning sectional champion in the 400, placing 14th at state. She also ran on the Storm’s state-qualifying 4x800. House landed a sixth-place medal in the Prep Top Times Meet in the 400 with a school indoor record 1:00.8. Madisyn Shipp also qualified for the Top Times. Mya Shipp was the 1A sectional runner-up in the 400 and sectional medalist in the long jump (third) and 200 (fifth). The Storm return all four runners in their state 4x800 relay with Mussche, Moore, House and Maddie Wetzell.

DePue

Coach: John Beatty

Top returners: Michelle Alvarez, jr.; Daniela Valle, jr.

Worth noting: The Little Giants have a small team with only six on the roster. Alvarez will compete in the shot put and discus, while Valle runs the 200. “Our biggest strength is that the team is very eager,” Beatty said.

Amboy co-op

Coach: Michael Robinson

Top returners: Grace Althaus, sr.; Maddie Althaus, jr.; Jillian Anderson, sr.; Olivea Glasper, so.; Alexa McKendry, jr.; Bella Yanos, sr.

Key newcomers: Izzy Klein, fr.; Scarlett Payne, fr.

Worth noting: The Clippers return everyone from last year’s team, including Maddie Althaus, a state qualifier in the 400. Yanos (long jump) and Glasper (shot) qualified for the indoor state meet. Grace Althaus is moving to distance this year, joined by Payne. Anderson returns in the high jump and relays. Senior Sam Nauman and junior Morgan Kreiser also return. “We should do well if we can stay healthy. We were hit by the injury bug pretty hard last year. We are always looking to improve and we have had a good start to the season so far,” Robinson said.

Fieldcrest

Coach: Michael Hamer and David Vasquez

Top returners: Pru Mangan, sr.

Key newcomers: Ivory Bryant, fr.; Clare Forrest, fr.

Worth noting: The Knights have a small roster with less than 10 athletes. Mangan returns after a strong junior season in which she qualified for state in the discus. Mangan swept the throws at Fieldcrest’s first outdoor meet this spring. The Knights also welcome talented freshmen in Bryant and Forrest. Bryant won the IESA Class 2A 100 hurdles (16.66 seconds) last year. She placed third in the 400, seventh in the 60 hurdles and ninth in the 200 in the Heart of Illinois Conference Indoor Meet. Forrest, along with Bryant, ran on Fieldcrest’s sixth-place 4x100 relay at last spring’s IESA Meet. Forrest placed fifth in the triple jump in the HOIC Indoor Meet.

Henry-Midland

Coach: Ian Briscoe

Top returners: Daniella Bumber, sr.; Taylor Frawley, sr.; Audrey Chambers, so.; Alison Mitchell, sr.; Piper Roach, jr.

Key newcomers: Stella Rowe, fr.; Harper Warner, fr.

Worth noting: The Timberducks have a strong group of athletes returning, led by Bumber, who is an eight-time state medalist with three medals in each the 100 and 400 and twice in the 200. Frawley is a three-time state qualifier in the long jump, including earning an eighth-place medal as a sophomore, and Chambers is a returning state qualifier in the long jump. Bumber, Frawley, Chambers, Mitchell and Roach qualified for state in the 4x100 relay, while Frawley, Chambers and Mitchell also ran on H-M’s state-qualifying 4x200 relay. “Our strengths are in the sprints, sprint relays, horizontal and vertical jumps as well as the hurdles,” Briscoe said. Rowe and Warner bring additional talent to the team. Rowe placed third in the IESA high jump last year, while Warner took third in the IESA 100 hurdles. Briscoe said the Mallards’ goals are to place top three in the Tri-County Conference, qualify for state in seven events and have four or five events advance to the state finals.