Bureau Valley girls tie for 3rd at Rosenberry Invite: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

Girls track and field

At Sterling: Bureau Valley had 10 top five finishes Wednesday to tie for third at the Rosenberry Invite at the Westwood Complex.

Fulton won with 85.5 points, while the Storm had 52. Princeton (46) finished fifth in the 12-team event, Amboy co-op (29) was seventh, St. Bede (19) was 10th, and Hall (7) was 12th.

Bureau Valley had two runners-up in Maddie Wetzell in the 3,200 (13:04.27) and Mya Shipp in the long jump (4.84 meters).

The Tigresses had two champions. Annie Thompson cleared 2.51 meters in the pole vault, and Ruby Acker ran a 5:49.43 in the 1,600 meters.

For the Clippers, Jillian Anderson was second in the high jump (1.57m), and Alexa McKendry was second in the 60 hurdles (10.13 seconds).

St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich won the 60 hurdles (9.14 seconds) and placed second in the 400 (1:02.59).

Hall’s top finisher was Amanda Manzanares, who finished fourth in the triple jump (9.28m).

Baseball

Somonauk 6, Putnam County 5: The Panthers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh and had the bases loaded but couldn’t push across the tying run in a nonconference loss in Granville.

Eli King was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for PC (5-2), while Peyton Barto and Jacob Furar each had a hit, a run and an RBI.

Traxton Mattingly took the loss on the mound.

Marian Catholic 15, St. Bede 11: Geno Dinges was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run as the Bruins lost a game in Tennessee.

Carson Riva went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs for St. Bede (4-4), while Alec Tomsha was 2 for 3 and scored three runs.

AJ Hermes was the losing pitcher.

Softball

Somonauk 11, Putnam County 7: Alexis Margis went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Somonauk.

Kennedy Worby smacked a solo home run for PC (2-4), while Piper Terando doubled, drove in a run and scored a run.

Kennedy Holocker took the loss in the circle.

Men’s baseball

Moraine Valley 4, IVCC 3: Kelton Logan went 2 for 5 and scored a run as the Eagles came up short in a nonconference game in Palos Hills.

Adrian Arzola was 1 for 4 with an RBI for IVCC (7-8-1), while Austin Aldridge took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

Men’s tennis

IVCC 9, Sauk Valley 0: The Eagles swept the Skyhawks in Sterling.

In singles, Tyson Phillips at No. 1, Nick Olivero at No. 2 and Alan Sifuentes at No. 4 each won 6-0, 6-0, while Fabricio Barron at No. 3, John Crane at No. 5 and Michael Milota at No. 6 each won 6-1, 6-0.

Phillips and Barron at No. 1, Sifuentes and Colin Krug at No. 2 and Olivero and Milota at No. 3 each won 8-0 in doubles.