IVCC softball sweeps Carl Sandburg: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

WOMEN’S SOFTBALL

IVCC 9-5, Carl Sandburg 1-0: The Eagles swept an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader Tuesday in Galesburg, winning 9-1 and 5-0.

In the first game, Kaitlyn Anderson went 2 for 5, scored three runs and drove in two runs, Ava Lambert was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI and Lauren Harbison was 2 for 4 with a pair of runs.

Harbison also threw a complete game, giving up one run on seven hits with eight strikeouts and one walks.

Anderson was 3 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and a run in the second game, while Grace Pecchio was 1 for 1 with an RBI and a run.

Shae Simons threw a seven-hit shutout for IVCC (9-6, 6-3 Arrowhead), striking out three and walking none.

MEN’S BASEBALL

IVCC 13, Kishwaukee 8: Jayden Jaramillo and Nolan VanDuzer each homered as the Eagles completed a three-game sweep of Kishwaukee in an Arrowhead Conference series with a win in Peru.

Jaramillo had three runs and two RBIs and VanDuzer had two RBIs and a run.

Kelton Logan went 3 for 4, including a double, and drove in four runs for IVCC (7-7-1, 5-1 Arrowhead), while Owen Dunlap was 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs.

Chance Estes earned the win in relief, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk in 3⅓ innings.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Sterling: Princeton’s Ayden Agushi and Casey Etheridge finished one-two in the 400 meters at the Rosenberry Classic at the Westwood Complex.

Agushi ran a 52.76 seconds and Etheridge finished in 53.04 seconds.

The pair teamed with Tyler VandeVenter and Gavin Lanham to win the 4x400 relay in 3:36.18.

The Tigers tallied 59 points to place fourth in the 12-team event. Riverdale won with 104, Bureau Valley (29) was sixth, Amboy co-op (20) was eighth, St. Bede (13) was 11th and Hall (four) was 12th.

Also for Princeton, Etheridge was runner-up in the 60 hurdles (8.5 seconds) and Landen Hoffman placed second in the shot put (13.06 meters) behind Amboy’s Ian Hassler (15.32).

Maddox Moore had the Storm’s top finish as he was second in the 1,600 in 4:56.08.

The Bruins had a pair of third-place finishers in Landon Balestri in the 400 (54.68) and Raudel Hermosillo in the 3,200 (11:26.81).

Hall’s Blake Gambiani was fourth in the pole vault (2.74).

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 6, Cicero North Syracuse (N.Y.) 0: Taylor Vescogni threw a two-hit shutout to help the Cavaliers to a victory in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

She struck out 13 batters and walked three.

Karmen Piano smacked a solo home run, Makenzie Chamberlain went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, Dagny Greer was 3 for 4 with a run and Kelsey Frederick had a triple, a double and scored a run.

La Salle-Peru 3, Jackson (Ohio): Claire Boudreau tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out six and walking one as the Cavaliers earned a win in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Kelsey Frederick doubled and scored two runs for L-P (6-5), while Dagny Greer was 1 for 3 with a run and Lydia Steinbach was 1 for 2 with an RBI.

Henry-Senachwine 3, Dwight 2: Emma Kay Gaspardo launched a home run to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Dwight.

Brooklynn Thomson was 1 for 4 and scored a run for Henry (4-1, 3-0 TCC).

Bella Williams threw a complete game, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out 12 and walking five.

St. Bede 12, Midland 0 (5 inn.): Lily Bosnich tripled, drove in two runs and scored two runs as the Bruins cruised to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.

Emma Slingsby went 3 for 3 with three runs and an RBI, Ava Balestri doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored a run, Morgan Mercer was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run and Jillian Pinter went 2 for 4 and scored three runs.

Macy Strauch threw a two-hit shutout, allowing two hits, striking out six and walking none.

BASEBALL

Dwight 4, Henry-Senachwine 1: Carson Rowe went 2 for 3 with a run as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Dwight.

Ashton Sprague was 1 for 3 with an RBI for Henry (3-5, 1-2 TCC).

Rowe threw a complete game, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits with one strikeout and no walks.

Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) 16, St. Bede 1 (5 inn.): Drew Carboni went 1 for 2 and scored the Bruins’ lone run in a loss in Millington, Tenn.

Geno Dinges took the loss on the mound for St. Bede (4-3).