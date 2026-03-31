L-P softball wins first game on spring break trip: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 8, Northmont (Ohio) 3: Kelsey Frederick tripled, scored two runs and drove in a run as the Cavaliers opened their spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C. with a victory.

Karmen Piano was 2 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs for L-P (4-5), while Makenzie Chamberlain was 3 for 4 with a triple and a run.

Brie Ruppert threw a complete game, allowing three runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and five walks.

St. Bede 11, Kewanee 1 (5 inn.): Ava Balestri went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run as the Bruins cruised to a nonconference victory in Peru.

Jillian Pinter doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run for St. Bede (4-3), while Emma Slingsby was 1 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

Chipper Rossi threw a complete game, allowing an unearned run on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Earlville 3, West Carroll 2: Bailey Miller led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a walkoff home run to lift the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

She also had a single and a double and finished with two RBIs and two runs, while Audrey Scherer had a triple, single and an RBI.

Addie Scherer also earned the win in the circle for Earlville (2-1) as she struck out eight batters in a complete game.

Henry-Senachwine 4, Hall 1: Rachel Eckert threw a complete game to lead the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Henry.

She allowed one run on six hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Brynna Anderson went 2 for 3, scored two runs and drove in a run for Henry (3-1), while Addy Robbins was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Leah Burkart was 3 for 3 and scored a run for Hall (1-8), while Madison Krewer took the loss in the circle.

Bureau Valley 9, Newman 6: Abby Jamison went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run to help the Storm to a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Ali Carrington was 2 for 2 with a triple and scored three runs for BV (3-3), while Kadyn Haage went 3 for 4 with a triple and two runs.

Mallory Maubach-Williams threw a complete game, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Marquette 7, Princeton 5: Piper Hansen went 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run as the Tigresses lost a nonconference game in Princeton.

Avah Oertel was 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI for Princeton (5-3), while Ellie Longeville scored two runs.

Reese Reviglio took the loss in the circle.

Seneca 13, Putnam County 0 (5 inn.): Kennedy Holocker drew a walk and was the Panthers’ lone base runner in a Tri-County Conference loss in Seneca.

Holocker also took the loss in the circle for PC (2-3, 0-3 TCC).

BASEBALL

St. Bede 3, Ravenna 2: Chase Riva doubled and drove in two runs as the Bruins opened their spring break trip to Tennessee with a victory.

Gino Ferrar was 1 for 2 with a run and also started on the mound, getting a no-decision as he gave up two runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in 4⅔ innings.

Alec Tomshaw was the winning pitcher for St. Bede (4-2) with 2⅓ scoreless innings, giving up no hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Hall 11, Somonauk 7: Luke Bryant went 3 for 4 with a home run, double, three RBIs and a run as the Red Devils won a nonconference game in Somonauk.

Geno Ferrari was 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run for Hall (3-4-1), Hunter Edgcomb was 1 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Jack Curran earned the win on the mound as he gave up five runs (two earned) on three hits, while Jimmie Jablonski and Bryant each threw a scoreless inning of relief.

Putnam County 8, Seneca 2: Traxton Mattingly doubled three times, scored two runs and drove in a run to help the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Seneca.

Maddox Poole doubled, scored a run and drove in a run for PC (5-1, 2-1 TCC), while Jacob Furar was 1 for 4 with two runs.

Johnathon Stunkel threw a complete game, giving up two runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks.

Earlville 18, West Carroll 9: Declan Brennan went 3 for 5 with a home run, double, five RBIs and two runs to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Hayden Spoonmore and Alex Portillo were each 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and an RBI for Earlville (2-0), while Landen Tirevold went 2 for 5, drove in two runs and scored two runs.

Aaden Browder was the winning pitcher as he gave up nine runs (two earned) on 10 hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks in 5⅔ innings.

Bloomington Central Catholic 15, Fieldcrest 5 (5 inn.): Layten Gerdes launched two home runs, drove in four runs and scored two runs as the Knights lost a nonconference game in Bloomington.

Eli Gerdes doubled and scored a run for Fieldcrest (3-2), while Layten Gerdes took the loss on the mound.

Newman 20, Bureau Valley 5: Drake Taylor went 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI as the Storm lost a nonconference game in Manlius.

Blake Foster was 1 for 4 and drove in two runs for BV (2-2) and also took the loss on the mound.

BOYS TENNIS

La Salle-Peru 5, Streator 0: The Cavaliers opened the season with a nonconference victory in Streator.

Jason Lu won at No. 1 singles, while Adan Molina won at No. 2 singles.

Doubles winners for L-P were Erick Sotelo and Diego Mondragon at No. 1, Kevin Guo and Carson Sellet at No. 2 and Evan Downey and Isaac Adams at No. 3.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Seneca: Fieldcrest’s Braydin Eplin and Michael Beckett each won an event at a six-team meet.

Eplin won the discus with a toss of 45.18 meters, while Beckett won the triple jump with a leap of 13.28 meters. Beckett also took second in the long jump at 6.58 meters.

The Knights placed fifth.

In the girls meet, Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan swept the throws with tosses of 9.38 meters in the shot put and 31.58 meters in the discus.

Fieldcrest finished sixth.

MEN’S BASEBALL

IVCC 14-23, Kishwaukee 0-11: The Eagles swept an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Malta, winning 14-0 and 23-11.

Adrian Arzola, Anthony Bull and Jayden Jaramillo each homered in the first game. Arzola finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run, Bull had two RBIs and two runs and Jaramillo went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs.

Austin Davy was the winning pitcher with a two-hit shutout, striking out five and walking none.

In the second game, Jaramillo launched two homers, while Kelton Logan and Paul Kakoliris each hit one homer.

Jaramillo was 4 for 4 with seven RBIs and three runs, Logan was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs and Kakoliris had two RBIs and two runs.

Jackson Piecha earned the win in relief for IVCC (6-7-1).

MEN’S GOLF

At Normal: IVCC sophomore Carson Zellers shot a 6-over-par 148 over 36 holes to tie for third place in the Cougar Classic at Weibring Golf Course.

The Eagles carded a 673 to place 14th among 15 teams

MEN TENNIS

At Lake Villa: IVCC split a pair of matches Sunday, losing 5-4 to Lake County and beating Milwaukee Area Tech 9-0.

Tyson Phillips and Fabricio Barron each won both of their singles matches at No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, and teamed up to win twice at No. 1 doubles.