2026 NewsTribune Girls Basketball All-Area Team

A look at the top girls basketball players in the NewsTribune area.

FIRST TEAM

Princeton senior Keighley Davis was the Queen of the Court this season, averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 steals, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. She was named as a BCR Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the third straight year. (Photo provided by Rachel Gustafson)

Keighley Davis, sr., Princeton: The 2025-26 NewsTribune Girls Basketball Player of the Year did it all for the Tigresses. She ranked second in the area in points (17.9 per game) and steals (4.5 spg), third in assists (3.1 apg) and eighth in rebounds (7.3 rpg). Davis finished as Princeton’s all-time leading scorer - boys or girls - with 1,689 points. She was unanimously All-Three Rivers Conference East Division, Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A All State special mention and Illinois Media Class 2A All State honorable mention.

Camryn Driscoll (PHS photo)

Camryn Driscoll, sr., Princeton: Driscoll played a key role in Princeton’s 14-0 start before suffering a season-ending injury. She led the area in assists (3.7 apg) and ranked in the top five in points (14.5 ppg) and steals (3.8 spg). Driscoll shot 50% from the field and 84.1% from the free-throw line. She finished fourth in program history with 1,203 career points. She was All-Three Rivers Conference East Division second team.

Libby Endress (BVHS photo)

Libby Endress, jr., Bureau Valley: Endress was the Storm’s best player on both sides of the ball as she led BV to 23 wins and a regional final appearance. She ranked fifth in the area in points (14 ppg), fourth in assists (3 apg), sixth in steals (3.5 spg) and also averaged 5 rebounds per game. Endress surpassed 1,000 career points and set a school record with 117 steals. She was named All-Lincoln Trail Conference first team and IBCA Class 1A All-State special mention.

Fieldcrest's Macy Gochanour (Scott Anderson)

Macy Gochanour, sr., Fieldcrest: Gochanour was once again the area’s top scorer, averaging 20.2 points per game. She scored 1,828 points to finish as Fieldcrest’s all-time leading scorer for boys or girls. She also ranked in the top 10 in the area in steals (2.9 spg) and assists (apg). Gochanour, whose season was cut short by injury, was voted All-Heart of Illinois Conference first team and Illinois Media Class 1A All-State honorable mention.

Lili McClain (SBA photo)

Lili McClain, sr., St. Bede: McClain capped her career with a strong all-around season. She ranked third in the area in scoring at 16.5 points per game, finishing with 1,143 career points. McClain tied for fourth in blocks (0.9 bpg) and seventh in steals (3.4 spg) and also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. McClain was named All-Tri-County Conference second team.

SECOND TEAM

Payton Brandt, so., Princeton

Brynley Doty, so., Bureau Valley

Mariyah Elam, jr., Mendota

Pru Mangan, sr., Fieldcrest

Brie Ruppert, sr., La Salle-Peru

HONORABLE MENTION

Savannah Bray, sr., St. Bede; Alexus Hines, jr., La Salle-Peru; Caroline Morris, jr., Hall; Charlie Pellegrini, sr., Hall; Audrey Scherer, so., Earlville; TeriLynn Timmerman, jr., Fieldcrest