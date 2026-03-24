2026 NewsTribune girls soccer preview capsules

With the girls soccer season already underway, here’s a look at the La Salle-Peru, DePue-Hall, Mendota, Princeton and the new St. Bede JV girls soccer teams.

La Salle-Peru

Coach: Christin Pappas

Last year’s record: 1-20-1, 0-10 Interstate 8

Top returners: Vicky Tejada, sr., MF; Lily Higgins, sr., GK; Addie Dawson, jr., MF/D; Kendall Bassett, jr., MF; Rosalie Leininger, so., D/MF

Key newcomers: Kheyera Hunter, sr., D/MF; Julia Garcia, sr., MF/F; Danna Vasquez, fr., D

Worth noting: The Cavaliers are ready to bounce back after a tough season last spring. L-P won its opener to already match last year’s win total. “Our team culture is a huge strength,” Pappas said. “Our girls come to practice daily. They work hard every day and have great mental toughness. After last year’s dismal results, we are ready to win.” Tejada scored both of the team’s goals in the season opener and had 10 last season. She is expected to be among the team’s top scorers this year, along with Garcia, a foreign exchange student. “Julia Garcia will help our middles connect passes centrally, and I’m encouraging her to take leadership alongside last year’s captains. With her smart play, she has a lot to offer, and we are so thrilled to have her as part of our soccer family.” Tejada will play center midfielder, with senior Sofia Nanez expected to play a larger role this spring as an attacking center mid. Dawson returns at holding mid. “I expect them to be a productive trio,” Pappas said. Junior Kendal Bassett also will contribute in the midfield. Leininger will lead a young defense in front of returning keeper Higgins (368 saves in 2025). Hunter is a strong defender with offensive ability. Sophomores Clare Domyancich and Amelia Buckley will make an impact on defense along with Vasquez, the lone freshman on varsity. “The defense is young but smart,” Pappas said.

Mendota

Coach: Nick Myers

Last year’s record: 16-8, regional champion

Top returners: Kamilah Preciado, so., MF; Sophia Orozco, jr., F; Laylie Denault, sr., F; Addi Jones, sr., F; Addy Allensworth, sr., D; Lupita Sandoval, so., D; Monse Chavez, jr., D; Ariana Sanchez, sr., GK; Zariah Escatel, so., F

Key newcomers: Riley Erlenborn, so.; Hayden Cedillo, fr.

Worth noting: The Trojans graduated their three captains, including NewsTribune Girls Soccer Player of the Year Crystal Garcia (31 goals, 15 assists), but Myers said the team has players ready to fill the voids. “While we lost our three captains to graduation, this group is really starting to bond, and the confidence of these girls has really started to grow,” Myers said. Mendota is experienced on defense with Allensworth and Sandoval back. Chavez is moving from midfielder to outside back. Sanchez is a three-year starter in the net. “I expect us to be tough defensively this year,” Myers said. “We have lots of experience in the back and will be able to hold our own against anyone we play.” Offensively, Preciado will step into a larger role after recording three goals and seven assists last year as a freshman. Orozco will contribute at forward, while Denault and Jones also will help the attack along with Escatel and Erlenborn. “This year will be about finding out who our next goal scorers are going to be,” Myers said. “It is going to be a team effort. It might not be just one set player scoring 25-30 goals on the season. We might have multiple girls scoring 5-10 goals, making it hard to game plan for us.” Myers said the Trojans look to improve throughout the regular season. “Our goal this year is just to go out every game and compete at the highest level,” Myers said. “We aren’t as concerned about score results during the season. Our focus is did we compete, did we get better? Our ultimate goal is to be playing our best soccer when it’s time for the postseason.”

DePue-Hall

Coach: Jose Mejia

Last season: 0-12-1

Top returning players: Katelee Barriga, sr.; Kassy Lopez, jr.; Kaylee Paz, sr.; Samantha Nieto, sr.

Worth noting: The Little Giants stand 32 strong on their roster with 14 upperclassmen, including an even mix of seven seniors and seven juniors, with a boost of 14 freshmen. 22 girls are from Hall, half of whom are freshmen. Barriga, Kassy Lopez, Paz and Nieto serve as team captains. Other seniors are Evelyn Bryant, Karina Giron, Vivian Lopez and Natalia Zamora. The junior class is represented by Katie Cruz, Leida Briceno Gomez, Kassy Lopez, Michelle Alvarez Parra, Argentina Rodriguez, Addie Sherman and Nina Zamora. The Little Giants fell to eventual regional champ Mendota 8-0 in the regional quarterfinals a year ago.

Princeton

Coach: David Gray

Last season: 14-12

Top returning players: Bella Clevenger, jr., F; Xiomi Cortez, sr., D; Keighley Davis, sr., M; Addie Dever, jr., GK; Ava Kyle, jr., M; Chloe Ostrowski, sr., D; Olivia Sandoval, jr., F

Worth noting: The Tigresses look to build off the success of last year’s regional finalists (lost to Mendota 1-0) and have the firepower to do it. Sandoval and Clevenger are both working their way up Princeton’s top-10 goals list. Kyle will also be a big part of the Tigresses’ offense. Defensively, Dever will move to goalkeeper. Gray said she has worked on her new position over the winter and anticipates “she will do a great job for us.” The defense in front of Dever may need some time to develop, but Gray said the returning two starters, Ostrowski and Cortez, “will help the new players along and get there in a short amount of time.” Other returners include seniors Riley Rauh, Kayleigh Sims, Audrey Thompson and juniors Ruby Acker, Keeley Cardosi, Madie Gibson, Ava Hobson and Yocelynn Robledo. While the Tigresses have some high expectations for this season, Gray said they will have to work for it. “We have a group of juniors and seniors that have a huge amount of experience at the varsity level. We know we have to continue to put in the work, but we are excited to see what we can do,” Gray said. Sandoval and Davis each scored a goal in a 2-0 win in Saturday’s season opener against Metamora.

Princeton's Bella Clevenger tries to gain possession of the ball during last year's Class 1A Mendota Regional championship game. (Scott Anderson)

St. Bede JV

Coach: David Garcia

Top returners: Sara Ruiz; Isabella Van Den Berg; Teagan Mullane; Lilly Wray

Key newcomers: Thu Pham; Emerald de la Torre

Worth noting: St. Bede is starting its girls soccer program with a JV team this spring. “I want them to work together and make history,” Garcia said. “We want to start building the foundation of the soccer program.” Ruiz, Van Den Berg, Mullane and Wray played on the St. Bede boys team in the fall. “I hope they can start making a difference this spring,” Garcia said. Pham is a foreign exchange student who is expected to make an impact. “She plays soccer very well,” Garcia said. “I do not know how she is going to perform, but she is very excited about the soccer program.” Garcia said he’s not sure who will be the team’s top goal scorers. “I do not know how strong the offense is going to be, but what I know is we will work hard to create great teamwork and reinforce the lines of the team,” Garcia said. Pham and Ruiz will anchor the midfield, while Van Den Berg and Mullane will contribute on defense.