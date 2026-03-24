2025-26 NewsTribune Girls Bowling All-Area Team

L-P's Kaitlyn Miller bowls during the IHSA La Salle-Peru Regional at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at the top girls bowlers in the NewsTribune area for the 2025-26 season.

Maddy Fabish

Maddy Fabish, sr., St. Bede: Fabish ended her career as a four-time sectional qualifier. She won the Cavalier Classic, rolled a 244 high game and a 666 high series. Fabish finished second in the area with a 184 average.

Kailey Harper (Photo provided by )

Kailey Harper, so., La Salle-Peru: Haper was a solid contributor for the Interstate 8 Conference and La Salle-Peru Regional champion Cavaliers. She finished with a 160.1 average and was honorable mention all-conference.

Kaitlyn Miller (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Kaitlyn Miller, jr, La Salle-Peru: Miller was a strong No. 2 bowler for the Cavaliers with a 180.4 average. She placed fourth at the Cavalier Classic, ninth at the Plainfield South invite and 10th at the Oregon invite. Miller earned All-Interstate 8 Conference and placed third at the L-P Regional to help the Cavs to the title.

Evelyn Milton (Photo provided by Matt B)

Evelyn Milton, so., La Salle-Peru: Milton had a strong first season full-time in the varsity lineup with a 173.3 average. Milton placed fourth in the L-P Regional to help the Cavaliers to the title. She was honorable mention All-Interstate 8 Conference.

Kamryn Oscepinski (Photo provided by Ma)

Kamryn Oscepinski, sr., La Salle-Peru: The repeat NewsTribune Girls Bowler of the Year led the area with a 195.6 average. She won the L-P Regional, placed fourth at the Harlem Sectional and finished 40th at state. She also was All-Interstate 8 Conference and won the conference tournament.

Leah Ricci (Photo provided by Matt Ban)

Leah Ricci, jr., La Salle-Peru: Ricci had another solid season for the Cavaliers, finishing with a 179.2 average. She placed third at the Cavalier Classic and ninth at the Minooka and Oregon invites. Ricci finished fifth at the L-P Regional to help the Cavs to the title.