IVCC baseball sweeps doubleheader: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

MEN’S BASEBALL

IVCC 5-10, Sauk Valley 2-9: IVCC swept an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader Saturday in Peru, winning 5-2 in the opener and 10-9 in the second game.

Jayden Jaramillo launched a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the first game, while Brady Romagnoli was 2 for 3 with a double and scored two runs.

Peyton Dye earned the win in relief with two scoreless innings, allowing one hit.

In the second game, Romagnoli hit a walkoff double in the bottom of the seventh and finished 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Adrian Arzola smacked a grand slam and Casey Clennon belted a two-run shot.

Ryan Coulter was the winning pitcher for IVCC (4-6-1, 2-0 Arrowhead) as he threw a perfect two-thirds of an inning.

BASEBALL

Putnam County 10, Delavan 0 (5 inn.): Kade Zimmerlein and Traxton Mattingly combined for a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Delavan.

Zimmerlein earned the win as he struck out eight with two walks in four innings, while Mattingly struck out three and walked one in an inning.

Zimmerlein was 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs for PC (2-0), while Johnathon Stunkel doubled, drove in two runs and scored a pair of runs.

Fieldcrest 12, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 9: The Knights scored seven runs over the final two innings to rally for a nonconference victory on the road.

Lucas May launched a two-run home run during Fieldcrest’s three-run sixth inning, while Layten Gerdes and Drew Overocker smacked back-to-back homers in the seventh. Gerdes’ homer was a three-run shot.

May was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a run, Overocker was 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs, Eli Gerdes went 2 for 5 and scored four runs and Zach Overocker was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Zach Overocker earned the win in relief for Fieldcrest (1-1), allowing one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Ottawa 11, St. Bede 7: Carson Riva went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs as the Bruins came up short in a nonconference game in Peru.

Gino Ferrari was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI for St. Bede (1-1), while Gus Burr was 1 for 2, scored a run and drove in a run.

Ranbir Saini took the loss on the mound.

Eureka 6, Hall 1: The Red Devils had three hits and Geno Ferrari scored Hall’s lone run in a nonconference loss in Spring Valley.

Karson Hansen was the losing pitcher for Hall (0-2-1).

Dixon 14, Princeton 1 (5 inn.): Ryan Jagers went 1 for 1 and scored the Tigers’ lone run in a nonconference loss in Dixon.

Noah Morth was the losing pitcher for Princeton (0-2).

Newton 8, La Salle-Peru 4: Adan Pantoja went 2 for 2 and scored a pair of runs as the Cavaliers lost in the Metro East Lutheran Kickoff in Edwardsville.

Grey Ernat was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI for L-P and Ceyton Urbanski doubled and drove in a run.

Tyler Spelich was the losing pitcher.

SOFTBALL

Princeton 16, IVCC 1 (5 inn.): Avah Oertel went 5 for 5 with two doubles, three RBIs and three RBIs as the Tigresses cruised to a nonconference victory in Dixon.

Izzy Gibson was 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs, Caroline Keutzer was 2 for 4 and scored three runs and Piper Hansen went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

Hansen also earned the win in the circle for Princeton (3-0), giving up one unearned run on two hits while striking out nine and walking none in a complete game.

Stillman Valley 8, St. Bede 4: Ava Balestri was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run as the Bruins lost a nonconference game in Peru.

Emma Slingsby was 3 for 4 for St. Bede (3-1), while Macy Strauch was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Chipper Rossi was the losing pitcher.

Seneca 3, La Salle-Peru 1: Kelsey Frederick was 2 for 3 with a double and scored the Cavaliers’ only run in a nonconference loss in Normal.

Taylor Vescogni was the losing pitcher for L-P as she allowed three runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.

Normal U-High 8, La Salle-Peru 4: Brie Ruppert was 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run as the Cavaliers dropped a nonconference game in Normal.

Maggie Boudreau was 2 for 2 with a run for L-P (1-5), while Ruppert took the loss in the circle.

DeKalb 12, Hall 9 (8 inn.): Bernie Larsen went 2 for 5 with a home run as the Red Devils lost in the Jacksonville Showcase.

Ava Delphi was 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs for Hall, while Leah Burkart went 3 for 5 and scored two runs.

Delphi was the losing pitcher.

Milledgeville 21, Hall 6 (3 inn.): Ava Delphi was 2 for 2 with a triple, a run and an RBI as the Red Devils lost in the Jacksonville Showcase.

Caroline Morris doubled, drove in a run and scored a run for Hall (0-5), while Madison Krewer took the loss in the circle.

GIRLS SOCCER

Princeton 2, Metamora 0: Olivia Sandoval and Keighley Davis eachs cored a goal as the Tigresses opened their season with a win in Princeton.

Orion-Sherrard 6, Mendota 1: The Trojans fell to 0-2 with a loss in Mendota.

Pekin 7, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants lost their season opener in Pekin.

TRACK & FIELD

At Monmouth: The Princeton girls placed 12th among 17 teams at the Silver Streak Last Chance INdoor Invite, while the Tiger boys finished 13th among 18 teams.

The Tigresses had two fifth-place finishes as Jocelyn Strouss ran a 2:31.42 in the 800 meters and ran with Lenora Hopkins, Leila Acker and Danika Burden in the 4x800 (4:40.56).

Ayden Agushi led the Princeton boys with a second-place finish in the 400 in 52.49 seconds.