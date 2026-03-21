Mendota baseball wins in Jim Eustice’s debut as coach: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Mendota 9, Amboy 2: The Trojans scored three runs in the sixth inning and five in the seventh to pull away for a nonconference victory in Amboy in Jim Eustice’s debut as head coach.

Oscar Castenada was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs for Mendota, while Esten Otero went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and Aden Tillman was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Otero earned the win in relief, giving up one run on three hits while striking out seven and walking one in three innings.

St. Bede 16, Kewanee 2 (6 inn.): Gus Burr and Maks Baker each launched a home run as the Bruins cruised to a nonconference victory in Kewanee.

Burr was 1 for 3 with two runs and an RBI and Baker was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

AJ Hermes was 1 for 2 with three runs and an RBI and Brennen Hirst went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Alec Tomsha pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out two and walking none.

Civic Memorial 11, La Salle-Peru 5: Ceyton Urbanski doubled, scored a run and drove in a run as the Cavaliers opened the season with a loss in the Metro East Kickoff.

Jett Hill was 1 for 2 and scored two runs for L-P, while Nick Salazar went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Gavin Kallis took the loss on the mound.

Alleman 9, Hall 4: Jaxon Pinter was 2 for 4 with a run as the Red Devils lost a nonconference game on the road.

Braden Curran was 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI and also was the losing pitcher for Hall (0-1-1).

Heyworth 10, Henry-Senachwine 6: Carson Rowe was 3 for 5 with two doubles and scored three runs as the Mallards lost a nonconference game in Heyworth.

Ashton Sprague was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run for Henry (1-2), while Bobby Gaspardo was 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Sprague took the loss on the mound.

SOFTBALL

Putnam County 4, Bureau Valley 0: Britney Trinidad doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Alexis Margis was 3 for 4 with a double and a run for PC (2-0), while Chloe Parcher was 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Kennedy Holocker also tossed a complete game, allowing five hits with one strikeout and one walk.

Remie Marshall was 2 for 2 for the Storm (1-1), while Mallory Maubach-Williams took the loss in the circle.

St. Bede 10, Alleman 5: Jillian Pinter was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run to help the Bruins to a nonconference victory on the road.

Emma Slingsby was 2 for 5 with two runs and an RBI for St. Bede, while Ella Burke was 2 for 4 with two runs.

Macy Strauch was the winning pitcher.

Princeton 9, IVC 4: Avah Oertel and Keely Lawson each homered as the Tigresses won a nonconference game in Princeton.

Oertel was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs, while Lawson went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs.

Oertel also earned the win in the circle for Princeton (2-0) as she gave up four runs (three earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

At Jacksonville: Hall dropped a pair of games at the Jacksonville Showcase, losing 12-1 to West Central and 7-0 to Quincy Notre Dame.

Ava Delphi doubled twice and drove in Hall’s lone run against West Central, while Charlie Pellegrini took the loss in the circle.

The Red Devils had three hits and Madison Krewer was the losing pitcher against QND.

Amboy 10, Mendota 9: The Trojans gave up seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as they suffered a nonconference loss in their season opener in Amboy.

Leah Henkel was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a run for Mendota, while Eva Beetz went 2 for 3 and scored twice.

Lexie Saylor was the losing pitcher.

Herscher 14, Fieldcrest 4 (5 inn.): TeriLynn Timmerman was 2 for 2 with a triple, a double, three runs and an RBI as the Knights lost a nonconference game in their season opener in Herscher.

Emry Conroy doubled and drove in a run for Fieldcrest, while Timmerman took the loss in the circle.

TRACK & FIELD

At Sterling: The Bureau Valley girls won two events as the Storm tallied 110 points to win the seven-team Newman Last Chance Invite at the Westwood Complex.

Maddie Wetzell won the 3,200 meters in 13:36.46, while Gemma Moore, Mya Shipp, Abby Stabler and Elise House won the 4x400 relay in 4:27.33.

St. Bede finished sixth. Lily Bosnich won the 400 (1:02.14) and finished second in the 200 (27.2 seconds) and the 60 hurdles (9.22), while Savannah Bray won the shot put with a toss of 10.75 meters.

In the boys meet, the Storm placed second among the nine teams with 79 points, while the Bruins were seventh with 27.25.

For BV, Keenyn Richter won the 400 (54.17) and Andrew Roth won the 60 hurdles (8.61). The Storm won two relays with Richter, Tucker Shane, Alex Gallardo and Maddox Moore in the 4x400 (3:40.22) and Adrian Gallardo, Lucas Hartz, Alex Gallardo and Moore in the 4x800 (8:56.11).

St. Bede’s Raudel Hermosillo won the 3200 in 10:49.2.

At Bloomington: Micheal Beckett won two events to help Fieldcrest to a seventh-place finish in the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.

Beckett won the long jump with a leap of 6.45 meters and the triple jump at 13.46m.

In the girls meet, Fieldcrest’s Ivory Bryant finished third in the 400 (1:05.35) as the Knights were ninth of 12 teams.