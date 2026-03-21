2025-26 NewsTribune Boys Bowling All-Area Team

Here’s a look at the top boys bowlers in the NewsTribune area for the 2025-26 season.

Mendota senior Paxton Bauer placed fifth at the Sterling Sectional to advance to sectional as an individual. (Photo provided by Man)

Paxton Bauer, sr., Mendota: Bauer capped off a stellar career with another strong season as he led the area with a 215 average. He rolled four 700 series, including a high of 776, and 16 600 series. He won the Mendota tournament and had two other top-five finishes in invites. Bauer placed fifth at the Sterling Regional to advance to sectionals.

Alex Holland (Photo provided by Chance Blumh)

Alex Holland, sr., Mendota: Holland was a solid No. 2 for the Trojans with a 207 average. He bowled a pair of 700 series and rolled 10 600 series. Holland had a high game of 268. He placed third in the Mendota and Geneseo tournaments.

Marquis Lorenzi (J.T. Pedelty)

Marquez Lorenzi, sr., La Salle-Peru: Lorenzi won the Cavalier Classic with a 725 series. He was an All-Interstate 8 Conference pick, placed third at the L-P Regional and finished with a 192 average.

Aiden McCray (Photo provided by Randy )

Aiden McCray, jr., La Salle-Peru: The 2025-26 NewsTribune Boys Bowler of the Year finished the season strong as he placed seventh at the Minooka Sectional to qualify for state, where he advanced to the final day and finished 35th. McCray, who was second at the Interstate 8 Conference Meet, had a 204 average.

Grady Sandor (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Grady Sandor, jr., La Salle-Peru: Sandor was an All-Interstate 8 Conference pick as he helped the Cavaliers to the league title. He finished with a 193 average. Sandor rolled a 1,142 at the L-P Regional to help the Cavaliers advance.

Emerson Vasquez (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Emerson Vasquez, sr., La Salle-Peru: Vasquez was strong in Interstate 8 Conference play, helping L-P win the conference title and earning all-conference honors. He placed sixth at the conference tournament and finished with a 192 average for the season.