Hall softball hopes to improve behind veteran leaders, young talent

Hall's Charlie Pellegrini makes contact with the ball against Bureau Valley on Monday, March 9, 2026 at Bureau Valley High School. (Scott Anderson)

The Hall softball team has been young over the past few seasons.

This spring, the Red Devils will have a more experienced roster led by juniors and seniors.

“Our strengths this year are more leadership and more experience,” Hall coach Ellie Herrmann said. “The girls with the most softball experience are now upperclassmen.”

The Red Devils return seniors Charlie Pellegrini (.292 batting average, 19 runs) and Haven Rossi, as well as juniors Caroline Morris (.385, 25 RBI, 25 R), Ava Delphi (.327, 11 RBI) and Leah Burkart (.244, 13 RBI, 19 R). Senior Kailey Edwards is expected to have a larger role after playing some last spring.

Hall also has added some freshmen who will make an immediate impact – catcher Bernie Larsen, pitcher Maddie Krewer and second baseman/outfielder Aubrie Pellegrini.

“Caroline Morris, Ava Delphi and Leah Burkart all have travel ball experience, while Charlie Pellegrini and Haven Rossi have been key players since their freshman year,” Herrmann said. “Bernie Larsen and Maddie Krewer also come with years of travel ball experience playing year-round.”

Herrmann expects to be better offensively this season.

Larson, Charlie Pellegrini and Morris will fill the top three spots in the lineup, with Delphi providing some pop in the cleanup slot.

Junior Jessica Casford and senior Brynn Blair will fill the Nos. 5-6 spots, while Aubrie Pellegrini, Rossi, Krewer and Edwards will round out the order.

“I think our offense will improve this year, and I think we’ll be able to try to play with a little more finesse,” Herrmann said.

Krewer will handle the bulk of the pitching duties for the Red Devils, while Blair and Charlie Pellegrini also will see some time in the circle.

“Maddie Krewer gives us a chance to have some fun with some different pitch calls,” Herrmann said. “Brynn Blair has improved since last season.”

On defense, Larsen will be behind the plate, Delphi will play first base, Aubrie Pellegrini, junior Avery Sondgeroth and sophomore Leah Pelka are vying for time at second base, Burkart will play third, Morris is back at shortstop, and Charlie Pellegrini, Rossi and Edwards will go left to right in the outfield.

“I think with our new pitching staff and some solid returning starters, our defense will be tough this year,” Herrmann said.

With veteran players to lead the way and some talented young players coming up, the Red Devils are looking to improve on last year’s 5-24 record.

“The girls are excited for the season,” Herrmann said. “We want to increase our wins, and the girls want to limit strikeouts and errors.

“I think we have a lot more buy-in this year than we’ve had in the past. I think these girls are ready to put in the work to achieve these goals.”