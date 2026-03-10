Princeton’s Keighley Davis, BV’s Libby Endress honored by IBCA: NewsTribune sports briefs

Princeton's Keighley Davis goes up for a shot during a game this season. She was named Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A All State special mention. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton senior Keighley Davis and Bureau Valley junior Libby Endress were named Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All State.

Davis earned special mention honors in Class 2A. Davis averaged 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 3.1 assists in leading the Tigresses to a 21-9 record.

Endress was a special mention pick in Class 1A after averaging 14.3 points, 5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists per game. She helped the Storm to a 23-10 record and a regional final appearance.

Bureau Valley's Libby Endress looks to get past two defenders during a game this season. She was named Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A All State special mention. (Scott Anderson)

Area players earn All-Three Rivers East

Hall senior Braden Curran and Mendota sophomore Cole Tillman were unanimously selected to the All-Three Rivers Conference East Division team.

Newman seniors Garret Matznick and George Jungerman also were unanimous picks, while Erie-Prophetstown senior Connor Keegan and Kewanee sophomore Chris Crowe rounded out the first team.

Co-conference champion Mendota landed seniors Aiden Tillman, Dane Doyle and Oliver Munoz on the second team along with Princeton senior Gavin Lanham.

Hall junior Noah Plym and sophomore Chace Sterling, Mendota junior Drew Becker and Princeton sophomore Jack Oester were honorable mention selections.

Three area boys named All-Tri-County

Henry-Senachwine senior Carson Rowe was voted All-Tri-County Conference first team along with Woodland’s Nolan Price, Marquette’s Alec Novotney, Midland’s Dominic Rosa and Roanoke-Benson’s Layton Harms.

St. Bede senior Gino Ferrari was named to the second team, while Henry junior Landon Harbison was an honorable mention pick.

Heart of Illinois announces postseason awards

Fieldcrest senior Kash Klendworth was named All-Heart of Illinois Conference first team.

Classmate Braden Hahn was an HOIC All-Defense first-team pick.

For the girls, Fieldcrest senior Macy Gochanour was a first-team selection, senior Pru Mangan was a second-team pick and junior TeriLynn Timmerman was honorable mention. Timmerman also was named HOIC All-Defense first team.

Four BV boys earn all-conference

Four Bureau Valley boys basketball players were selected to the All-Lincoln Trail Conference team.

Freshman Carson Gruber was voted first team, junior Blake Foster was named to the second team and senior Logan Philhower and junior Carter Chhim were honorable mention picks.