Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber wins 3 events: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Sterling: Henry-Midland senior Daniella Bumber won three events at the BV Season Starter Meet on Thursday at the Westwood Complex.

Bumber won the 60-meter dash (8.07 seconds), 200 (26.6) and the 400 (59.57). Teammate Audrey Chambers won the long jump with a leap of 5.09 meters.

Bureau Valley had a pair of runner-up finishes from Mya Shipp in the 200 (28.58) and Elise House in the 400 (1:03.46).

In the boys meet, Bureau Valley’s Keenyn Richter won two events and placed second in another.

Richter won the 60 (7.26) and the long jump (6.18 meters) and placed second in the 200 (23.88).

The Storm foursome of Alex Gallardo, Adrian Gallardo, Kayne Richter and Lucas Hartz won the 4x800 relay in 9:21.78.

Hall had a pair of winners in Kennen Grisham in the 60 hurdles (10.42) and Blake Gambiani in the pole vault (2.44m).

Putnam County’s Alex Rodirguez won the shot put with a toss of 16.11 meters.

Henry-Midland’s best finish was a runner-up in the 4x200 (1:42.08) by Logan Marino, Wyck Devers, Christian Hohstatt and JD Loeser.

MEN’S BASEBALL

DuPage 9, IVCC 8: The Eagles scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to take the lead, but DuPage scored in the bottom half to hand IVCC a nonconference loss in Glen Ellyn.

The Eagles fell to 0-2.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Normal: Putnam County’s Alex Rodriguez won the shot put at the Cogdal Invite at Illinois State University with a toss of 16.01 meters.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Normal: Henry-Midland senior Daniella Bumber won three events at the Cogdal Invite on Tuesday at Illinois State University.

Bumber won the 60-meter dash (8.02 seconds), 200 (26.92) and 400 (59.38).

St. Bede senior Lily Bosnich won the 60 hurdles in 9.27 seconds.