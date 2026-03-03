Rob McNally steps down as La Salle-Peru co-op swimming coach

For more than three decades, Rob McNally coached swimmers in the Illinois Valley.

McNally, a La Salle-Peru graduate and former college swimmer, coached the Illinois Valley YMCA Dolphins for 20 years before helping resurrect the boys program and start a girls program at his alma mater just over a decade ago, coaching a co-op that has included swimmers from L-P, Ottawa, Streator, Woodland, Earlville, Serena and Henry-Senachwine.

The L-P co-op’s sectional meet Feb. 21 was the last of McNally’s career, as he had to retire from coaching.

“I’ve been doing it for 32 years, and I probably would have done it a little bit longer, but I’ve had some personal issues come up in my life that are going to probably require me to move out of the area,” McNally said. “I love the job and I love the kids that I coach, but the personal issues are the reason why I can no longer do it.”

McNally swam for the Cavaliers before the program shut down after his senior season in 1975. Under McNally’s tutelage, the boys program returned in December 2015, and he helped start the girls program in the fall of 2016.

“I’ve considered it an honor to represent the school,” McNally said. “It has been very rewarding from an emotional standpoint simply because the kids and the school have been very supportive, and it’s made it a very enjoyable experience.”

McNally built a successful program at L-P that saw 12 swimmers advance to state in a one-class system – including junior Sam Nauman, who placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke and 10th in the 200 individual medley in the fall – and has had 10 swimmers compete at the collegiate level.

“Rob has done so much for the L-P swim co-op, bringing it back and developing it to what it is today,” Nauman said. “He is a very selfless person, and you can see that when he coaches, he truly wants every swimmer to be the best they can.

“He has not only helped me become a better swimmer, but has shaped me as a person. He has taught me and the team important life lessons that will be taken further than the pool. I will miss Coach Rob.”

McNally said he tried to make an impact on all of the more than 125 swimmers who came through the program.

“The lessons sports teach in general are very important,” McNally said. “I’ve always stressed the fact that you learn lessons that will help you in other aspects of your life. Sometimes, younger people don’t really get that, but as they get older, they realize how important they were. There’s been many times where they’ve come back and said, ‘Hey, I didn’t get it when I was on the team, but I understand what you’re talking about now, and thanks for putting it in my head.’ Those are the best memories I have.

“In my mind, coaching is the second most important job anybody can have with kids involved, so I’ve always had a deep respect for the job because of that, and I’ve treated it that way through my entire career.”

McNally said he hopes whoever is brought in to replace him is successful. McNally said he plans to leave his workouts and season plans for the next coach if he or she wants to use them.

“I believe the program is in really good shape,” McNally said. “I’m hoping they are able to find a coaching staff that can continue the tradition, and I hope whoever they bring in has the same kind of passion for the sport and the coaching position that I did.

“I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish at L-P High School. I’m grateful to the school for allowing me the opportunity to do it for so long. I’m thankful to the parents for their confidence in allowing me to mentor their children.”