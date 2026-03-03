L-P girls basketball players earn All-Interstate 8: NewsTribune sports briefs

La Salle-Peru's Alexus Hines goes to the basket during a game in November. Hines was voted All-Interstate 8 Conference first team. (Mark Busch)

La Salle-Peru junior Alexus Hines was voted All-Interstate 8 Conference First Team, while senior teammate Brie Ruppert was an honorable mention selection.

The pair helped the Cavaliers to a 13-15 overall record and a 3-7 mark in the conference.

Three Rivers announces girls basketball all-conference

Princeton senior Keighley Davis was unanimously voted to the All-Three Rivers Conference East Division Team.

Kewanee’s Damaris Diaz, Newman’s Gisselle Martin and Lucy Oetting and Erie-Prophetstown’s Aubrey Huisman also were unanimous picks.

Princeton sophomore Payton Brandt joined Brandt on the first team.

Hall senior Charlie Pelegrini, Mendota junior Mariyah Elam and Princeton senior Camryn Driscoll were named to the second team, while Hall’s Caroline Morris and Natalia Zamora and Mendota’s Karson Doyle were honorable mention picks.

BV girls earn All-Lincoln Trail

Bureau Valley junior Libby Endress and sophomore Brynley Doty were voted to the All-Lincoln Trail Conference first team.

Storm senior Emily Wright was a second-team selection, while sophomore Brooke Helms was an honorable mention pick.

Little Ten announces all-conference girls basketball

Earlville sophomore Audrey Scherer was one of eight players selected to the All-Little Ten Conference girls basketball team.

Somonauk-Leland’s Kiley Mason, Indian Creek’s Elsie Betz and Hinckley-Big Rock’s Anna Herrmann were unanimous picks, while Somonauk-Leland’s Abby Hohmann and Ella Roberts, Serena’s Kendall Whiteaker and IMSA’s Kateryna Honchar rounded out the team.