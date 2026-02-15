L-P’s Kamryn Oscepinski advances to state bowling: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

L-P's Kamryn Oscepinski bowls during the IHSA girls bowling Regional meet on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

GIRLS BOWLING

At Loves Park: La Salle-Peru senior Kamryn Oscepinski rolled a 1,316 six-game series to place fourth individually at the Harlem Sectional at Forest Hills Lanes to earn a berth in the state tournament.

“It feels good,” Oscepinski said. “I’m definitely super excited and feeling very happy to have the opportunity to go again, especially since it’s my last year bowling for L-P.

“I think I did very well. Mentally, I had times where I struggled, but I kept moving on and not dwelling on things that I can’t change like open frames. I wouldn’t have been able to do this well if I didn’t have the positive environment that I was surrounded by, which is why having my great teammates there and my great coaches really helps. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Oscepinski was the only area bowler to advance out of the sectional that featured four of the top six teams from last year’s state tournament, including defending state champion Harlem.

“The sectional was very difficult,” Oscepinski said. “But hard competition really brings out a really competitive side of me that really locks me in. Placing fourth means a lot. It really puts me in a great mindset for state and just gives me another boost to strive for the best possible outcome for state.”

La Salle-Peru finished seventh in the team standings with 5,411 pins. The top four teams - Harlem (6,199), Oswego East (5,883), Sycamore (5,585) and Hononegah (5,569) - advanced to state along with the top five individuals not on an advancing team.

Also for the Cavaliers, Evelyn Milton bowled a 1,152, Leah Ricci had a 1,031 and Kaitlyn Miller added a 991.

For St. Bede, Maddy Fabish rolled a 1,180, Chipper Rossi had a 984 and Lily Soliman had an 899.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mendota 46, Rock Falls 45: Mariyah Elam got a steal and layup late to lift the No. 8-seeded Trojans to a victory over the No. 9 Rockets in a Class 2A Somonauk Regional quarterfinal Saturday in Mendota.

Elam, who was cleared to play Saturday morning after missing time with an injury, finished with 13 points, six steals and six rebounds.

Karson Doyle had 10 points, nine rebounds and a block for Mendota (11-19), which will play No. 1 Byron at 6 p.m. Monday in Somonauk.

St. Bede 57, Rockridge 23: Savannah Bray scored 20 points as the No. 6-seeded Bruins beat the No. 11 Rockets in a Class 2A St. Bede Regional quarterfinal in Peru.

Hanna Waszkowiak had 13 points and Hannah Heiberger added 11 points for St. Bede (18-13) advances to play No. 2 Princeton in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fieldcrest 65, Donovan 12: TeriLynn Timmerman scored 22 points and had seven steals to lead the No. 5-seeded Knights to a rout of the No. 12 Wildcats in a Class 1A Fieldcrest Regional quarterfinal in Minonk.

Ivory Bryant scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Leah Armes and Pru Mangan each had nine points, with Mangan also grabbing nine boards for Fieldcrest (14-17), which will play No. 4 Iroquois West in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Monday.

Bureau Valley 51, Morrison 11: Brynley Doty scored 11 points as the No. 4-seeded Storm cruised to a win over the No. 13 Fillies in a Class 1A Galva Regional quarterfinal in Manlius.

Emily Wright and Ashlyn Maupin each added nine points for BV (22-9), which will play No. 6 Polo in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Henry-Senachwine 55, Earlville 30: Grace Anderson scored 13 points, dished out three assists and swiped two steals to help the No. 8-seeded Mallards to a win over the No. 9 Red Raiders in a Class 1A Serena Regional quarterfinal in Henry.

Bella Williams had 12 points, three assists and two steals and Harper Schrock added 11 points and eight rebounds for Henry (9-16), which will play No. 1 Midland in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Monday in Serena.

Dwight 56, Putnam County 18: Chloe Parcher scored eight points as the No. 11-seeded Panthers saw their season end with a loss to the No. 5 Trojans in a Class 1A Amboy Regional quarterfinal in Dwight.

Erie-Prophetstown 34, Hall 28: The No. 9-seeded Red Devils had their season ended with a loss to the No. 8 Panthers in a Class 2A Riverdale Regional quarterfinal in Prophetstown.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 69, Oregon 62: Mendota won its 11th game in a row with a nonconference victory in Oregon.

Hall 71, Reed-Custer 55: The Red Devils earned a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Winnebago 73, Princeton 69 (OT): The Tigers played an extra period for the second day in a row, this time losing to the 20-win Indians in Winnebago. Princeton is 5-24.

U-High 68, Fieldcrest 46: The Knights lost a nonconference game in Normal to fall to 15-12.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Bryant and Stratton 77, IVCC 62: Ahmir Woods scored 19 points as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Wauwatosa, Wis..

Ameer Anderson had 17 points and seven rebounds for IVCC (8-19), while Ayipey Salinas added 15 points.