St. Bede boys basketball loses at Orion: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Orion 71, St. Bede 65: Alec Tomsha drained four 3-pointers and scored 19 points as the Bruins came up short in a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Orion.
Gino Ferrari had 14 points for St. Bede (14-13), while Geno Dinges scored 12 points and Carson Riva added 11 points.
Minooka 55, La Salle-Peru 39: The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in Minooka to fall to 17-9.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Abingdon-Avon 63, Bureau Valley 27: The Storm lost in the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament championship game in Avon.
Bureau Valley finishes the regular season 21-9.
Rockford Christian 66, St. Bede 42: The Bruins fell to 17-13 with a nonconference loss in Rockford.