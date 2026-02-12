St. Bede boys basketball loses at Orion: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Orion 71, St. Bede 65: Alec Tomsha drained four 3-pointers and scored 19 points as the Bruins came up short in a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Orion.

Gino Ferrari had 14 points for St. Bede (14-13), while Geno Dinges scored 12 points and Carson Riva added 11 points.

Minooka 55, La Salle-Peru 39: The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in Minooka to fall to 17-9.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abingdon-Avon 63, Bureau Valley 27: The Storm lost in the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament championship game in Avon.

Bureau Valley finishes the regular season 21-9.

Rockford Christian 66, St. Bede 42: The Bruins fell to 17-13 with a nonconference loss in Rockford.