Putnam County boys earn nonconference win: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Putnam County 76, ROWVA 46: Traxton Mattingly scored 19 points as the Panthers cruised to a nonconference victory in Granville.

Juan Ramirez had 14 points for PC (9-19), while Alan Castro contributed 10 points.

Fieldcrest 57, Woodland 45: Layten Gerdes scored 18 points to help the Knights to a nonconference victory in Minonk.

Drew Overocker contributed 17 points for Fieldcrest (14-10).

Henry-Senachwine 64, Stark County 58: Wyatt Wealer scored 16 points as the Mallards earned a nonconference victory in Henry.

Landon Harbison added 14 points for Henry (15-11).

Flanagan-Cornell 69, Earlville 32: Colton Fruit had 11 points as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Flanagan.

Jonathan Goodbred added eight points for Earlville (1-23).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kewanee 66, Mendota 41: Mariyah Elam had 18 points, six steals, four rebounds and two blocks as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.

Emily Sondgeroth added seven points and two steals for Mendota (10-18, 1-9 TRC East).

Erie-Prophetstown 51, Princeton 40: Keighley Davis scored 22 points as the Tigresses dropped a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Princeton.

Payton Brandt added 11 points for Princeton (21-8, 6-4 TRC East).

Newman 61, Hall 26: The Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 61, Earlville 31: Audrey Scherer scored 14 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Earlville to fall to 10-17.

U-High 62, Fieldcrest 37: TeriLynn Timmerman had 25 points, eight rebounds and six steals as the Knights lost a nonconference game in Normal.

Fieldcrest fell to 13-16.