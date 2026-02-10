Morris girls rally to beat L-P, Cavalier boys hold on for Interstate 8 win

L-P's Erick Sotelo gets in front of Morris's RJ Kennedy to score on a breakaway on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 in Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

In the girls contest of an Interstate 8 Conference doubleheader, La Salle-Peru played well and led at halftime, but the full court pressure of Morris, especially in the third quarter, was the difference as Morris came away with a 38-29 victory Monday in La Salle.

In the boys game, the Cavaliers held on after starting strong for a 48-38 victory.

Morris's Lily Hansen eyes the hoop as L-P's Giavanna Grebner defends on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 in Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

GIRLS

Morris 38, La Salle-Peru 29: Both teams struggled in the first half to score.

Morris got a steal and layup from Cami Pfeifer converted a steal and layup while the Cavs were missing open looks in the paint.

Ava Peterson drilled a 3-pointer with five seconds left in the opening quarter to give Morris a 7-1 edge.

In the second quarter, Morris struggled to score points.

Brie Ruppert got a put back as did Alexus Hines to cut the Cavs’ deficit to 7-6.

Alyssa Jepson then drove for Morris and got a bucket before Ruppert fought through several defenders for a bucket and a 9-8 L-P edge.

Drew Depenbrock added a 3-pointer before Ruppert banked a shot from the free throw line to give the Cavs a 13-9 lead heading into the break.

“I thought we looked worn out,” L-P coach Adam Spencer said. “Having games Friday, Saturday and tonight and then one tomorrow I thought we looked gassed and tired at times.”

In the third quarter, Morris wore down the Cavs even further with a full court press.

Jepson got a steal and layup to start and then Tessa Shannon hit a long-range shot.

Morris continued to cause turnovers that led to a bucket from Maddie Simpson before Pfiefer converted an and-one to give Morris the lead back at 19-17.

Simpson then used another Cavs turnover to hit a 3-pointer to go with a steal and layup from Jepson.

Despite a 15-foot jumper from Maggie Boudreau, the Cavs trailed 26-21 heading into the fourth after seven turnovers in the third.

The Cavs started the fourth strong as Emma Jereb found Depenbrock for the layup twice along with a steal and layup from Ruppert to retake the lead 27-26.

But Morris ended the game on a 12-2 run that started with Pfiefer rattling home a jumper and Lily Hansen scoring three straight buckets.

Ruppert led L-P with 10 points and Depenbrock had nine. Boudreau led with 10 boards on the night.

For Morris, Hansen scored 10 points and Jepson added eight.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Morris's Alyssa Jepsen pulls the ball away from L-P's Emma Jereb on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 in Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

BOYS

La Salle-Peru 48, Morris 38: The Cavs started strong, scoring the first seven points.

Jameson Hill got a bucket and the foul to start things off and then Erick Sotelo added a layup off a steal.

“Coach emphasized starting off strong and playing defense,” Sotelo said. “Last time we played them they slowed things down and that’s not our style, so we wanted to press the issue.”

Austin Delahera got Morris on the board with a putback, but Morris trailed the Cavs 9-4 after the first period.

Caden Medler hit a 3-pointer to start the second for Morris, but L-P responded with an 8-0 run.

Sotelo hit a bunny and then back-to-back layups off a steal by Regan Doerr and a drive from Hill gave L-P a 17-7.

Morris's RJ Kennedy eyes the hoop as L-P's Regan Doerr defends on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 in Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

Gavin Stokes hit a shot from behind the arc for the Cavs, but RJ Kennedy hit back-to-back 3s for Morris to make it 22-16 L-P at the break.

“We got down seven to start and we can’t do that against a well coached team like L-P who also has a lot of size on us,” Morris coach Joe Blumberg said. “We missed some shots and some open looks, but I love how we continue to compete.”

L-P started the third with a 3-pointer from Stokes and then Wyatt Kilday found Sotelo for a bucket and a 27-16 lead.

Hayden Macdonald hit Morris’ first shot of the half with a fast break layup, but Morris had trouble with Sotelo all night and keeping him off the foul line.

Sotelo’s and-one put the Cavs ahead 30-18 and before the quarter was over hit 3 of 4 free throws before Baylen Lee hit a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer as L-P led 33-26.

Morris stormed back in the fourth with Kennedy hitting a 3-pointer before a Cavs turnover led to a Luis Loza layup.

A 3-pointer from Delahera tied the game at 34.

But Sotelo put the game away for the Cavs as he continued to hit free throws (12 of 13) and then a step back jumper to give L-P the 48-38 victory.

“We hit free throws,” LP coach John Senica said. “That’s it. Erick Sotelo had a nice night, including at the line because we did not play defense. I know it’s a W, but I’m not happy with it.”

Sotelo led all scorers with 24 points, while Stokes added 11. Kennedy led Morris with 12 points.