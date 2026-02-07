L-P girls bowling dominates from start to finish to win fourth straight regional title

L-P's girls bowling team members (from left) Kailey Harper, Kamryn Oscepinski, Leah Ricci and Evelyn Milton cheer during the IHSA girls bowling regional meet on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle-Peru girls bowling team has been among the state’s best teams over the last several years.

After placing fifth at the state tournament last season, the Cavaliers had a dominant start Friday in their quest for a return trip.

L-P took the lead after the first game and held on to claim the championship at the La Salle-Peru Regional at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

“It feels really good,” said L-P senior Kamryn Oscepinski, who won the individual crown. “We definitely worked really hard for it. I love my teammates and my coaches, so it was really nice to be able to do it together again.

“We love each other and we love bowling with each other and that really brings positivity and gives us the motivation to bowl well.”

The Cavs have now won four consecutive regional titles.

“We came in here knowing that we could do our best and try to win this,” said L-P junior Kaitlyn Miller, who finished third individually. “Staying positive the entire time is a huge part of bowling. It was just our mental game and staying positive for the whole team.”

The Cavaliers racked up 5,549 pins over the six games to easily beat out Dixon (4,994), Sterling (4,964) and Ottawa (4,555).

The top four teams advanced to the Harlem Sectional next weekend along with the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team.

Individual qualifiers from the area were St. Bede seniors Maddy Fabish, Chipper Rossi and Lily Soliman.

“It just shows that their hard work is paying off and their dedication to their craft is really showing through,” L-P coach Aaron Guenther said. “These girls work so hard. The coaching staff puts in a lot of time and effort into trying to put them into good situations, but ultimately it’s them throwing the ball. I think today they did very well doing that.”

L-P's Kamryn Oscepinski bowls during the IHSA girls bowling Regional meet on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The Pirates were outside the top four heading into the final game but rolled a 954 - which tied for the second highest game of the day - in the sixth game to secure the final sectional berth.

“It’s really big,” Ottawa senior Kilah Figenbaum said. “We wanted to go out as a team. We didn’t want to go out as one person or two people. We wanted to end our season all together.

“We just pushed on through (in that final game). We were really nervous because during that fourth game, we knew we were down. After we found that out, we really tried to work our way up.”

Figenbaum said she and her teammates realized they had advanced once all the individual qualifiers were announced and no Ottawa bowlers were called.

“It kind of clicked once St. Bede and Moline only had individuals that we were going as a team,” Figenbaum said. “It was high emotions. I’m really proud of us.”

Ottawa's Kilah Figenbaum bowls during the IHSA girls bowling Regional meet on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Oscepinski started strong with a 226-232-220 in the morning session and finished with 181-223-185 for a six-game series of 1,267, an average of 211.2.

Sterling junior Sarah Doughty finished second with a 1,214.

“It feels great as a senior,” Oscepinski said about winning the individual title. “I’m really excited. It definitely gives me a push for sectional.

“I stayed positive, threw it in the right spot, wasn’t so stubborn about changing balls and was open to new ideas.”

The Cavs had four of the top five spots with Miller (1,159) in third, Evelyn Milton (1,139) in fourth and Leah Ricci (1,123) in fifth.

“I struggled a little bit at the beginning, but I brought it back the last three games,” said Miller, who rolled 214-207-199 in her final three games. “Overall, I feel happy about how I did.

“I just stayed out of my head (the last three games) and I was more consistent with rolling and everything. That definitely helped.”

St. Bede's Maddy Fabish bowls during the IHSA girls bowling Regional meet on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Fabish earned her fourth sectional berth with a 1,122 series.

“It’s really important to me,” Fabish said. “I’ve done it every year. I’m going to try to get my state goal accomplished this year.

“It was definitely a struggle. Some of it was good. Some of it was bad, but I overcame it and got where I needed to be.”

Fabbish is happy to be joined by two teammates. Rossi rolled a 961 and Soliman had a 919.

“It’s amazing,” Fabish said. “The last two years I’ve gone by myself, so I’m excited to have two girls with me to help me get there. I’m excited to help my other two girls get there as well.”

Figenbaum led the Pirates with a 1,066, followed by Kathysha Perez (859) and Tessa Diaz (858).

“At first I struggled, and after that like the second or third game it kind of clicked,” Figenbaum said.