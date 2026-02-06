NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Hall’s Braden Curran

Braden Curran has been a standout athlete in three sports throughout his career at Hall.

Last week, he reached a milestone in his winter sport, scoring his 1,000th career point in a win over St. Bede. He scored 20 points against the Bruins and 19 earlier in the week against Mendota.

Curran, who also plays football and baseball, is the 13th Red Devil to reach 1,000 points.

“I’ve coached at Hall for 25 years, and Braden plays as hard as anyone I’ve ever coached,” Hall boys basketball coach Mike Filippini said. “He’s a great role model for kids in our program. He deserves all the recognition he’s been getting.”

For his performance, Curran was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Curran answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

What is your favorite sport to play and why?

Curran: I can’t pick a favorite sport. I enjoy playing all of them.

Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

Curran: I listen to music before games and always get something to drink from Casey’s.

Besides at Hall, what is your favorite venue to play in?

Curran: It wold probably have to be Kewanee’s football field.

Who is the best athlete you’ve ever competed against?

Curran: I didn’t play against him, but the best player I’ve played with is Mac Resetich.

What goals do you have for yourself and the team for the rest of the season?

Curran: Our goal is to win a regional championship.

What is your most played song recently?

Curran: Probably something by Abba or the Eagles.

What is your favorite subject in school and why?

Curran: Any class that Mr. Vicini or Mr. Larsen subs for.

What is your favorite non-sports memory from high school?

Curran: My favorite memory is homecoming every year.

What are your plans after high school?

Curran: To study criminal justice and play sports in college.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Curran: I’m happy with my performance, and I’m happy we could win against St. Bede.