NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru’s Aiden McCray

La Salle-Peru’s Aiden McCray had a strong finish in his junior bowling season.

McCray rolled a 1,322 six-game series at the Minooka Sectional to qualify for the state tournament.

At state, he bowled a 1,218 on the first day to qualify for the final round. He finished with a 2,497 12-game series to place 35th.

“Sectional and state are examples of Aiden’s dedication to the game,” L-P coach Randy Gunia said. “Aiden has put in countless hours refining his play, and this state experience has furthered his desire for success. As great of a story this year has been, we anticipate more accolades next year. He is an exceptional bowler who also can teach others through his success.”

For his performance, McCray was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

McCray answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start bowling and how did you get into it?

McCray: Eighth grade. It started with trying something new and I really enjoyed it.

What makes you a good bowler?

McCray: Practice and the drive to succeed.

What do you enjoy about bowling?

McCray: I enjoy getting over obstacles that once stopped me by continuously working to get better.

Do you have any pre-match rituals or routines?

McCray: Listening to music, lots of music.

What is the best alley you’ve ever bowled in?

McCray: The Super Bowl in Peru, of course.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

McCray: Iceland. The nature and scenery look amazing.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

McCray: Wendy’s chicken nuggets.

What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?

McCray: ‘Dexter.’

What is your favorite subject in school and why?

McCray: Anatomy, kinesiology has always interested me.

What are your thoughts on your performance at sectional and state?

McCray: I think sectional went very well and so did state. I feel like state could’ve been better, so I’ll work on improving for next year. That’s all a part of it though. Never being satisfied and always trying to put your best effort out there when it really counts.