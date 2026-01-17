Mendota boys basketball beats Kewanee: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 70, Kewwanee 65: Oliver Munoz scored 16 points Friday to help the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Cole Tillman and Dane Doyle each had 14 points for Mendota (16-5, 3-1 TRC East).

La Salle-Peru 75, Rochelle 57: The Cavaliers won big in an Interstate 8 Conference game in Rochelle. L-P is 13-5 overall and 3-1 in conference.

Abingdon-Avon 47, Bureau Valley 45: Blake Foster scored 12 points as the Storm came up short in a Lincoln Trail Conference game in Manlius.

Corbin Chhim, Carson Gruber and Jakari Martin each added seven points for BV (2-12, 1-2).

Woodland 54, Putnam County 37: Braden Bickerman scored 12 points as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Streator.

Alan Castro added nine points for PC (6-15, 0-3).

Newark 74, Earlville 25: Colton Fruit scored 17 points as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Newark.

Erie-Prophetstown 50, Princeton 38: The Tigers fell to 3-15 overall and 0-5 in the Three Rivers Conference East Division with a loss on the road.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 59, Fieldcrest 50: The Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Mackinaw, falling to 10-6 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

Leland 88, LaMoille 58: The Lions lost a Little Ten Conference game in Leland.

Indian Creek 77, DePue 37: The Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference game in DePue.

BOYS WRESTLING

At Kewanee: Princeton split a pair of Three Rivers Conference duals, beating Monmouth-Roseville 42-19 and losing to Kewanee 44-34.