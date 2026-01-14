Putnam County girls basketball earns first win: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Putnam County 48, Newark 29: Addy Leatherman scored 20 points to lead the Panthers to their first victory of the season on Tuesday in Newark.

Sofia Borri and Kaylynn Hill each contributed eight points for PC.

Princeton 51, Orion 49: The Tigresses outscored the Chargers 13-6 in the fourth quarter to rally for a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Orion.

Keighley Davis poured in 28 points to lead Princeton (15-1), while Payton Brandt scored 19 points.

Kaneland 65, La Salle-Peru 25: Alexus Hines scored 10 points as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in Maple Park.

Brie Ruppert added six points and eight rebounds for L-P (8-10, 1-4).

Midland 54, Earlville 22: Audrey Scherer had 11 points and seven rebounds as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Varna.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 62, Prairie Central 44: Layten Gerdes scored 23 points to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory in Minonk.

Kash Klendworth and Drew Overocker each had 13 points for Fieldcrest (10-5).

Rock Falls 61, Princeton 58: Jackson Mason scored 18 points as the Tigers lost a nonconference game in Princeton.

Julian Mucha added 14 points for Princeton (3-13).

Erie-Prophetstown 58, Hall 47: The Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley.

Serena 67, Earlville 26: Colton Fruit had 12 points, four steals and three assists as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.

Annawan 64, Bureau Valley 50: The Storm lost a Lincoln Trail Conference game in Annawan.

IMSA 53, LaMoille 29: The Lions lost a Little Ten Conference game in LaMoille.

Hinckley-Big Rock 97, DePue 53: The Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference game in Hinckley.

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,102, Streator 2,361: Kamryn Oscepinski rolled a 631 series to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in Streator.

Kaitlyn Miller bowled a 542 series for L-P, while Kailey Harper contributed a 515 series.

BOYS WRESTLING

At Rock Falls: Princeton won a pair of Three Rivers Conference duals, beating Rock Falls 46-36 and topping Erie-Prophetstown 48-34.