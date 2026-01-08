Earlville girls basketball tops Hiawatha: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Earlville 30, Hiawatha 24: Bailey Miller had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.

Audrey Scherer scored seven points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Earlville (4-10, 1-2 LTC), while Jacey Helgesen added seven points, seven rebounds and two assists.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Henry-Senachwine 54, Wethersfield 45: Bobby Gaspardo scored 12 points as the Mallards won a nonconference game in Henry.

Evan Culp had 10 points for Henry (10-6), while Carson Rowe added nine points.

Hiawatha 64, Earlville 18: Colton Fruit scored 12 points as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Kirkland.

BOYS BOWLING

Mendota 3,246, Streator 2,772: Paxton Bauer bowled a 661 series to help the Trojans to a victory at the Elks Lodge in Streator.

Alex Holland rolled a 644 series for Mendota, while Kooper Novak added a 631 series.