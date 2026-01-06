L-P girls basketball edges Midland: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 36, Midland 34: Brie Ruppert scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Cavaliers earned a nonconference win Monday in Varna.

Alexus Hines had 11 points and four rebounds for L-P (7-8), while Emma Jereb added nine points, four assists and two steals.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 66, Putnam County 34: Kaylynn Hill scored a career-high 22 points as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Granville.

Erie-Prophetstown 56, Mendota 25: Mariyah Elam had nine points, four steals and four rebounds as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

Eureka 68, Fieldcrest 49: TeriLynn Timmerman scored 20 points as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Eureka.

Pru Mangan contributed 12 points for Fieldcrest (8-9, 2-4 HOIC).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 58, Amboy 45: Blake Foster scored a game-high 20 points and Logan Philhower had 15 as the Storm earned a nonconference win in Amboy.

Henry-Senachwine 75, DePue 25: Landon Harbison poured in 31 points to lead the Mallards to a nonconference victory in DePue.

Jacob Miller had seven points for Henry (9-6), while Wyatt Wealer, Carson Rowe and Bobby Gaspardo each had six points.

Christian Torres scored five points for the Little Giants (2-11).

BOYS BOWLING

Mendota 3,379, Ottawa 3,168: Alex Holland rolled a 674 series to help the Trojans to a victory in Ottawa.

Paxton Bauer bowled a 594 series for Mendota, while Kooper Novak had a 577 series.