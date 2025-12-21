L-P girls bowling wins 5th straight Cavalier Classic: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

La Salle-Peru's Leah Ricci laughs with teammates at the Cavalier Classic on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

GIRLS BOWLING

At Peru: La Salle-Peru won its own Cavalier Classic for the fifth year in a row.

Evelyn Milton, Leah Ricci and Kaitlyn Miller placed second, third and fourth, respectively, to lead the Cavaliers, while Kamryn Oscepinski won the survivor tournament.

North Scott placed second, followed by St. Bede in third and Dixon in fourth.

St. Bede’s Maddy Fabish won the individual title with a 626 three-game series, while Ava Diaz led Hall by finishing eighth.

Paisley Leal of Ottawa bowls ball down lane at the L-P Cavalier Classic on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Super Bowl in Peru. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Putnam County 78, DePue 38: Braden Bickerman scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Granville

Traxton Mattingly added 16 points for PC (3-11).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Princeton 53, Joliet Catholic 48: The Tigresses beat the Angels to win their pool in the Ottawa Holiday Tournament.

Princeton will play Ottawa in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Joliet Catholic 53, La Salle-Peru 22: Alexus Hines scored six points as the Cavaliers lost their final pool play game in the Ottawa Holiday Tournament.

Metamora 55, Fieldcrest 32: Macy Gochanour had 22 points and three rebounds as the Knights lost their final pool play game in the Ottawa Holiday Tournament.

Serena 52, Putnam County 10: Addy Leatherman and Kaylynn Hill each had three points for the Panthers in a nonconference loss in Serena.

BOYS WRESTLING

At DeWitt, Iowa: Princeton’s Casey Etheridge won the 165-pound bracket at the DeWitt Sabre Invitational.

Etheridge beat West Liberty’s Briggs Collins 15-8 in the championship match.

Also for the Tigers, who placed sixth among the 15 teams with 112.5 points, Augustus Swanson (113) placed second, Kane Dauber (138) took third, Jaydon Cooke (126) finished fourth, Eli Berlin (190) was fifth and Brady Peach (106) was sixth.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Elgin 57, IVCC 52: The Eagles came up short in a nonconference game in Elgin. IVCC is 5-8.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Prairie State 91, IVCC 73: The Eagles fell to 6-8 with a nonconference loss in Chicago Heights.