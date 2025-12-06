St. Bede tops Dwight in TCC opener: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 68, Dwight 52: The Bruins won their Tri-County Conference opener in Peru.

St. Bede improved to 4-1 overall.

Newman 75, Princeton 47: Jack Oester scored 18 points as the Tigers lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

Jackson Mason added 11 points for Princeton (1-4, 0-1 TRC East).

IMSA 67, DePue 31: The Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference game in Aurora.

Somonauk 49, Earlville 10: The Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Somonauk.

Indian Creek 56, LaMoille 36: The Lions lost a Little Ten Conference game in Shabbona.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Morris 46, La Salle-Peru 23: Brie Ruppert scored eight points as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in Morris.

Emma Jereb contributed six points for L-P (2-3, 0-1 I-8).

WRESTLING

Seneca 58, Mendota 17: Trayvon Rucker (138 pounds) and Payton Gagliardo (215) won by fall for the Trojans as they dropped a nonconference match in Seneca.

Komen Denault won by 18-2 technical fall for Mendota.

At Streator: St. Bede split a pair of duals Thursday, beating Streator 47-24 and losing to Clifton Central 48-35.

Brody Burris (150 pounds) and Karson Kelly (190) each won two matches via fall, while Max Moreno won twice by technical fall.