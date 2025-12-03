Fieldcrest edges Midland in season opener: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 65, Midland 63: Kash Klendworth poured in a game-high 27 points to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory in their season opener Tuesday in Minonk.

Layten Gerdes added 15 points for Fieldcrest.

Princeton 60, Seneca 58: Freshman Julian Mucha scored 18 points to help the Tigers rally for a nonconference victory in Seneca.

Jackson Mason had 12 points, Jack Pester scored 11 and Gavin Lanham added 10 for Princeton, trailed 43-39 entering the fourth quarter.

Marquette 62, DePue 33: The Little Giants lost a nonconference game in Ottawa.

Woodland 83, LaMoille 46: The Lions lost a nonconference game in LaMoille.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 52, Yorkville Christian 32: Savannah Bray had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds to help the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Peru.

Hannah Heiberger scored 12 points for St. Bede (3-3), while Ava Balestri added 11.

Princeton 58, Seneca 38: Keighley Davis scored 24 points to help the Tigresses to a nonconference victory in Seneca.

Camryn Driscoll had 14 points for Princeton (5-0), while Payton Brandt contributed 11.

Newark 41, Earlville 38: Audrey Scherer scored 11 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as the Red Raiders came up short in a Little Ten Conference game in Newark.

Bailey Miller added nine points and 12 boards for Earlville.

WRESTLING

At Orion: St. Bede opened its season with a pair of Three Rivers Conference losses.

The Bruins lost 51-17 to Orion and 54-24 to Riverdale.

Mikey Benge (126 pounds) won by fall in both of his matches for St. Bede, while Weston Heersink (215) recorded a fall in 1:01 against Riverdale and Max Moreno (132) won by 19-1 technical fall against Orion.

BOYS BOWLING

Streator 2,871, St. Bede 2,408: The Bruins lost a match in Peru.