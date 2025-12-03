2025 NewsTribune Boys Soccer All-Area Team

Mendota keeper Mateo Goy makes a spectacular save against Quincy Notre Dame during the Class 1A Supersectional game earlier this season at Mendota High School. (Scott Anderson)

A look at the top boys soccer players in the NewsTribune area for the 2025 season.

Alex Beetz (Photo provided by Chance Blumhorst)

Alex Beetz, Mendota, sr., D: Beetz was the leader of a defense that allowed just 22 goals in 30 games and recorded 18 shutouts. He also scored two goals and had four assists as he helped Mendota go 25-5 and place second in Class 1A. Beetz was a unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference pick.

Sebastian Carlos (Photo provided by Chance Blumhorst)

Sebastian Carlos, Mendota, sr., MF: Carlos played a key role in the middle for the Trojans, helping Mendota finish 25-5 and place second in Class 1A. Carlos had two goals and nine assists. He was named a unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference and All-Sectional honorable mention.

Grabiel Cano (DePue HS)

Grabiel Cano, DePue-Hall, sr., MF: Cano led the Little Giants offensively, scoring seven goals and dishing out five assists. He was named All-Three Rivers Conference first team.

Cesar Casas (Photo provided by Chance Blumhorst)

Cesar Casas, Mendota, jr., F: Casas was a dangerous scoring threat for Mendota. He tallied 36 goals and had 21 assists as he helped the Trojans to a state runner-up finish in Class 1A. He was voted All-Sectional and All-Three Rivers Conference first team.

Mendota senior Johan Cortez (Brian Hoxsey)

Johan Cortez, Mendota, sr., MF: The repeat NewsTribune Boys Soccer Player of the Year led Mendota to a 25-5 record and a second-place Class 1A state finish. He had an area best 40 goals and 28 assists. Cortez is the first Mendota player named All-State and was a unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference pick.

Landon Davis

Landon Davis, Princeton, sr., GK: Davis set a school record with 290 saves and ended his career with a PHS record 719 saves.

Isaac Diaz (Photo provided by Chance Blumhorst)

Isaac Diaz, Mendota, jr., F: Diaz was among the area’s best offensive players, scoring 36 goals and recording 13 assists. Diaz, who scored in the Class 1A state semifinal, helped the Trojans place second at the state tournament and go 25-5. He was a unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference selection.

Mateo Goy (Photo provided by Chance Blumhorst)

Mateo Goy, Mendota, sr., GF: Goy made it difficult for opponents to score. He gave up 21 goals in 30 games, made 93 saves and recorded 18 shutouts. Goy was a unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference pick. He helped Mendota go 25-5 and reach the Class 1A state title game.

Logan Grzywa (Photo provided by )

Logan Grzywa, La Salle-Peru, jr., GK: Grzywa helped the Cavaliers to a program-record 15 wins and a regional final appearance. He had 162 saves and recorded six shutouts.

Ismael Meija (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Ismael Mejia, La Salle-Peru, sr., MF: Mejia was the top offensive weapon for the Cavaliers as they set a program record for wins (15) and played in their first regional final since 2017. He scored 24 goals and tallied seven assists.

Ramiro Palacios (Photo provided by )

Ramiro Palacios, Mendota, sr., MF: Palacios was a strong presence in the middle for the Trojans during their run to a Class 1A state runner-up finish. He had nine goals and six assists for Mendota (25-5). Palacios was All-Three Rivers Conference second team.

Adan Pantoja (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Adan Pantoja, La Salle-Peru, so., F: Pantoja was a solid No. 2 scoring option for L-P with 14 goals and three assists. He helped L-P go 15-6 and advance to a regional final for the first time in eight years.

HONORABLE MENTION

Parker Abens, jr., La Salle-Peru, W; Levi Boggs, sr., Princeton, D; Adrian Gonzalez, sr., La Salle-Peru, D; Luis Ramirez, sr., Mendota, D; Mauricio Salinas, sr., Mendota, F; Jakoby Smallwood, sr., Princeton, MF; Jonah Taylor, fr., Princeton, MF; Landen Tirevold, sr., Earlville, GK