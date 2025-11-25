Mendota rolls in season opener: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 82, North Boone 52: Cole Tillman scored 19 points Monday as the Trojans cruised to a victory in their season opener in the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament.

Aden Tillman and Oliver Munoz each had 14 points for Mendota, while Drew Becker had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Henry-Senachwine 61, ROWVA-Williamsfield 40: Carson Rowe scored 11 points to reach 1,000 for his career as the Mallards won their season opener in the Williamsfield Tournament.

Jacob Miller led Henry with 16 points, while Wyatt Wealer added 11 points.

LaMoille 56, Ashton-Franklin Center 42: The Lions started their season with a victory at the Ashton-Franklin Center Thanksgiving Tournament.

Annawan 50, Putnam County 40: Braden Bickerman scored 14 points and dished out three assists as the Panthers opened the season with a loss in the Wally Keller Invitational in Kewanee.

Alan Castro added six points and seven rebounds for PC.

Serena 71, Earlville 12: The Red Raiders lost their season opener in the Serena Hardwood Tip-Off Tournament.

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,170, Streator 2,658: Aiden McCray rolled a 597 series as the Cavaliers earned a nonconference win at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Marquis Lorenzi bowled a 565 series for L-P, while Joey Patyk added a 556 series.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pontiac 39, Fieldcrest 33: Pru Mangan had 14 points, six rebounds and four steals as the Knights lost a nonconference game in Minonk.

TeriLynn Timmerman had nine points and five steals for Fieldcrest (3-2), while Macy Gochanour contributed seven points and six rebounds.

Midland 52, Henry-Senachwine 25: Harper Schrock had 13 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Varna.

Bella Williams added six points and two assists for Henry (1-4).