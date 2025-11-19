Macy Gochanour scores 24 in Fieldcrest win: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

Fieldcrest's Macy Gochanour poses for a photo on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Fieldcrest High School. Gochanour is the NewsTribune's 2024-2025 girls basketball player of the year. (Scott Anderson)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 52, Normal Community JV 43: Macy Gochanour scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Knights moved to 2-0 in the Integrated Seed Tournament in Flangan.

Pur Mangan had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds for Fieldcrest, while TeriLynn Timmerman added 10 points and five steals.

Bureau Valley 60, Rock Falls 27: Emily Wright scored 16 points to lead the Storm to a season-opening win in the Bureau Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.

Libby Endress added 12 points for BV.

Aurora Central Catholic 43, La Salle-Peru 30: Maggie Boudreau scored 13 points and had six rebounds as the Cavaliers lost on the second day of the Somonauk tournament.

Brie Ruppert added four points and five rebounds for L-P (1-1).

Limestone 53, St. Bede 35: The Bruins fell to 0-2 with a loss at the Pontiac Turkey Tip Off Tournament.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 82, McHenry County 68: The Eagles improved to 3-2 with a nonconference victory in Oglesby.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

McHenry County 95, IVCC 90: Ahmir Woods scored 26 points as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Oglesby.

Ameer Anderson had 16 points for IVCC (2-4), while Robert Bellinger scored 17, Amareon Parker had 13 and Josh Mbick added 10.