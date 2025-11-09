L-P co-op swimmer Sam Nauman qualifies for state in 2 events: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Normal: La Salle-Peru co-op junior Sam Nauman punched her ticket back to the IHSA State Meet in two events Saturday out of the Normal Community Sectional.

Nauman won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:05.85 and won the 100 backstroke in 56.19 seconds, which broke her own program records in both events.

Nauman qualified for state in the same events last season and she also qualified for state in the 100 backstroke as a freshman in 2023.

The Cavaliers had five other top three finishes.

Finley Jobst placed second in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.14 and Clara Weitl took third in the 200 freestyle in 1:43.15.

The foursome of Nauman, Anna Weitl, Jobst and Dawsynn Kettman placed second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.15 and third in the 200 medley relay in 1:53.6. Both times broke program records.

The team of Clara Weitl, Lillian Clayton, Lily Miller and Addisyn Budnick finished third in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:07.07.

L-P placed second as a team with 230 points, finishing behind Washington (303).

CROSS COUNTRY

At Peoria: Amboy co-op junior Henry Nichols placed 49th among 257 runners in the Class 1A state meet at Detweiller Park.

Nichols ran the 3 miles in a personal record 15:33.46.

Gillespie senior Chaz Oberkfell won the state title in 14:32.1.

In the 1A girls race, Princeton junior Payton Frueh finished 139th among the 252 runners in 19:57.21.

Sandwich senior Sunny Weber won the state title in 15:54.42.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

At Fort Dodge, Iowa: Three IVCC runners finished their season at the NJCAA Division II National Meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.

Addyson Miller led the Eagles as she placed 216th among the 321 runners in the 5-kilometer race in 24:24.1, while Tatiana Serna was 292nd in 27:01.3 and Sophia Woods was 308th in 27:48.9.