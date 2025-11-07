Mendota pulls away late for 3-0 win over Coal City in 1A state semis

Mendota's Isaac Diaz celebrates after scoring a goal as Coal City's Carter Nicholson looks away Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, during their Class 1A state semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School. (Mark Busch)

A season ago, Mendota reached the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament semifinals for the first time in program history, ultimately finishing third.

The Trojans found themselves back in the state semis on Thursday, this time beating Coal City 3-0 to advance to state title game for the first time.

They will play Columbia Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in a rematch of last season’s third-place game, which Mendota won in a penalty kick shootout.

Isaac Diaz put the Trojans up 1-0 just over eight minutes into the game, with the final 32 minutes of the first half and first 27 of the second half going by with neither defense budging.

With 13:09 to go in the game, Yohan Cortez gave Mendota some much-needed breathing room and made the Trojans just the second team to score multiple goals on the Coalers all season. Just over two minutes later, Danny Garcia added another insurance tally that all but sealed the Trojans spot in the 1A season’s final game.

Cortez, who earlier this week became the first Mendota player to earn an All-State selection, said the opportunity to play for a state championship is even sweeter after missing out a season ago.

“It means a lot to us, especially because last year we came and unfortunately lost in the semifinal,” he said. “Winning the third-place game, that was exciting. But being able to come back and win the semifinal, being able to play for a championship, makes everything so much better.”

Coal City (23-4) was in the same position Thursday that Mendota was a year ago: playing in its first-ever state semifinal.

The Coaler defense has been stellar all season long, recording 15 shutout wins so far, including in Monday’s super-sectionals, and surrendered multiple goals just one time to Herscher in the regional semifinals, a 7-2 Coaler win.

But Mendota came into the day with 145 goals on the season, giving the Coalers a test they had not really seen yet this year.

“Coming into today, they only allowed 10 goals all year,” Mendota head coach Nick Myers said. “We were confident they hadn’t seen an attack like we have. Getting the first one early was a big confidence boost for us, and obviously getting that second one (was big).

“That’s what we talked about at halftime. There’s going to be another goal in this game, and we want the next one, not them.”

The Trojans boast three 30-goal scorers this season, with Cortez leading the way with his 39th goal Thursday and Diaz tying Cesar Casas for second on the team with his 36th.

Having so many options is obviously a luxury for the Trojans, as is having seven starters back from last season’s third-place squad.

“Everybody except out three freshman were on this team last year,” Myers said. “This group’s got experience and they don’t crack under pressure. We told them we’re just treating these like regular season games, and (Cortez’s) leadership and his ability to start us off on the attack is just phenomenal.”

Cortez agreed that last season’s postseason experience has proven valuable so far this year.

“Last year, I feel like we were just happy to be here,” he said. “We were so excited finally making state, and that was a lifetime goal for us. But this year we’ve come in a lot more focused and thinking a lot more about the games, rather than the other things besides the games.

“We’re hungry for that state title.”

Coal City is also aiming to finish off the longest season in program history with a win on Friday. The Coalers will play Chicago Academy (17-5-3) at 11:30 a.m. in the third-place game.

Head coach Steve McCleary said he expects his experienced group, led by a 12-player senior class, to come out strong despite the quick turnaround.

“I know the boys are a little disappointed and mad, but they’re also ready to go,” he said. “They’re ready to get a good night’s sleep and try to come out and finish on a positive note to end the season, and at least try to see if we can come away with third-place.

“I know they’ll play hard and be ready to go.”