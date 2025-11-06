Defense ‘rock solid’ for Mendota despite replacing 3 starters from Class 1A third-place team

Mendota keeper Mateo Goy makes a save against Quincy Notre Dame during the Class 1A Mendota Supersectional on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 at Mendota High School. (Scott Anderson)

Coming into the season, the Mendota boys soccer team had high expectations with a strong core returning from last year’s squad that placed third in Class 1A.

The Trojans brought back their top four goal scorers and goalkeeper Mateo Goy among their seven returning starters.

However, one area that was a bit of a question mark was the defense, as Mendota graduated three of four starters.

After some growing pains, the defense has become a strength for the Trojans with Goy leading the way.

Mendota has allowed 19 goals in 28 games with 17 shutouts. The Trojans did not surrender a goal in the postseason until Monday’s 2-1 win over Quincy Notre Dame in the Class 1A Mendota Supersectional.

The Trojans (24-4) will take on Coal City (23-3) in a state semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Hoffman Estates.

“The first couple weeks we shuffled around numerous people in the back,” Mendota coach Nick Myers said. “We took some of (Goy’s) advice on who he wanted back there. The defense has been rock solid for us all season and definitely in the playoffs.

“Once we got the four set, they’ve gotten really good as the year’s gone on. I feel really confident against anybody with those four back there and Mateo.”

Mendota's Angel Orozco kicks the ball during the Class 1A Mendota Supersectional on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 at Mendota High School. (Scott Anderson)

Senior Angel Orozco was the lone returning starter in the group. After missing quite a bit during summer contact days due to work, he was “a little rusty” at the start of the season, but has since returned to form.

“He got back in the groove and he’s been rock solid,” Myers said.

Seniors Alex Beetz and Luis Ramirez are playing center back after seeing some time last season. Beetz played about 5-10 minutes per game as a junior, while Ramirez was used as a utility player off the bench.

“For those two to step up this year and become a really good center back pairing together has been awesome,” Myers said.

Sophomore Abel Nanez has filled the fourth defensive spot.

“Abel Nanez has stepped up as a sophomore, being put into these high-pressure games and doing a great job for us,” Myers said. “His confidence has been growing as the year has gone on, and definitely in the playoffs. He’s been a pretty clutch player for us.”

Mendota's Alex Beetz kics the ball up the field during the Three Rivers Tournament on Thursday earlier this season at Mendota High School. (Scott Anderson)

Goy said the Mendota defense struggled in a 4-2 loss to Moline in the second game of the season, but the Trojans worked things out ahead of winning the Streator tournament on Aug. 30.

“The Moline game, we struggled with talking and positioning,” Goy said. “But now we all talk, we know where we need to be. It’s good.

“We just needed to get to the point where we clicked. The first couple games it was really hard, but after that we really clicked together. We had really good chemistry. Most of those guys, I’ve been playing with my whole life.”

Myers said Goy’s veteran presence has been key for the Trojans. Goy has made 81 saves this season.

“His confidence became a lot bigger after state last year when he played really well for us,” Myers said. “Having that leadership in the back is important. He’s constantly talking.”

Goy demonstrated that leadership against Quincy Notre Dame after the Trojans gave up their first goal of the postseason.

“His leadership was important because, giving up that goal, he could have crumbled and started yelling at everybody, but he stayed in position and everybody else in the back stayed positive,” Myers said. “You like to see that when you give up a goal and your guys still keep their composure and just keep playing.”

After Mendota retook the lead, Goy made several big saves, including a diving stop with 9:28 left.

“What a save at the end by Mateo,” Myers said. “He did the same thing last year in the supersectional. He came out and made a huge save for us in the last five minutes, and again tonight, he makes a big save to keep us in the game.

“I’m glad he was able to come up with a big save because sometimes all the goal scorers get all the recognition and everybody forgets about Mateo.”