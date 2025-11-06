Class 1A state soccer tournament at a glance

Members of the Mendota boys soccer team celebrate their win over Quincy Notre Dame during the Class 1A Mendota Supersectional on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 at Mendota High School. (Scott Anderson)

A look at the schedule and a breakdown of the four teams that will compete for the Class 1A state championship this week at Hoffman Estates High School.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Semifinals: Columbia (22-5-3) vs. Chicago Academy (18-3-3), 5:30 p.m.; Mendota (24-4) vs. Coal City (23-3), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Third-place game, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday

Championship, 2:30 p.m.

TEAMS

Mendota Trojans

Record: 24-4

Coach: Nick Myers (11th season, 160-73-6)

Conference: Three Rivers

Previous state appearances: 2024 (3rd)

Statistical leaders: Goals - Johan Cortez 38, Cesar Casas 36, Isaac Diaz 35. Assists - Johan Cortez 28, Cesar Casas 21, Isaac Diaz 13, Danny Garcia 11. Saves - Mateo Goy 81.

How they got here: Mendota Regional - Mendota 6, St. Edward 0; Mendota 4, Schaumburg Christian 0; Indian Creek Sectional - Mendota 2, Genoa-Kingston 0; Mendota 6, Harvest Westminster Christian 0; Mendota Supersectional - Mendota 2, Quincy Notre Dame 1.

Coal City Coalers

Record: 23-3-3

Coach: Steve McCleary (10th season, 111-89-9)

Conference: Illinois Central Eight

Previous state appearances: None

Statistical leaders: Goals - Carter Hollis 23, Julian Micetich 19, Dane Noffsinger 12. Assists - Luke Munsterman 10, Julian Micetich 10. Saves - Carter Nicholson 174.

How they got here: Illinois Lutheran Regional - Coal City 7, Carver Military 0; Coal City 2, Joliet Catholc 1; Coal City Sectional - Coal City 7, Herscher 2; Coal City 2, Manteno 1; Maroa-Forsyth Supersectional - Coal City 1, Williamsville 0.

Columbia Eagles

Record: 22-5-3

Coach: Jamey Bridges (5th season, 91-27-11)

Conference: Cahokia

Previous state appearances: 2010 (3rd), 2014 (1st), 2023 (3rd), 2024 (4th)

Statistical leaders: Goals - Luke Dewilde 31, Chanse Frierdich 23, Owen Worcester 22. Assists - Luke Dewilde 31, Owen Worcester 16, Elliot Nelson 11. Saves - Eli Thebeau 100, Zach Zerban 53.

How they got here: Columbia Regional - Columbia 9, Pinckneyville 0; Columbia 2, Freeburg 0; Father McGivney Sectional - Columbia 5, Alton Marquette 1; Columbia 2, Father McGivney 0; Lincolnwood Supersectional - Columbia 3, Rochester 1.

Chicago Academy Cougars

Record: 18-3-3

Coach: Raudel Damian (1st season)

Conference: Chicago Public

Previous state appearances: None

Statistical leaders: Goals - Bryan Juarez 36, Nathan Salgado 8, Momen Zedany 8, Aaron Holloway 8. Assists - Nathan Selgado 12, Momen Zedany 8.

How they got here: Chicago Academy Regional - Chicago Academy 5, ASPIRA/Business and Finance 1; Chicago Academy 6, Clemente 1; Johnsburg Sectional - Chicago Academy 4, Christian Heritage 1; Chicago Academy 3, Richmond-Burton 0; Lisle Supersectional - Chicago Academy 6, Chicago Hope 0.