Class 1A state soccer tournament at a glance

A look at the schedule and a breakdown of the four teams that will compete for the Class 1A state championship this week at Hoffman Estates High School.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
Semifinals: Columbia (22-5-3) vs. Chicago Academy (18-3-3), 5:30 p.m.; Mendota (24-4) vs. Coal City (23-3), 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Third-place game, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday
Championship, 2:30 p.m.
TEAMS
Mendota Trojans
Record: 24-4
Coach: Nick Myers (11th season, 160-73-6)
Conference: Three Rivers
Previous state appearances: 2024 (3rd)
Statistical leaders: Goals - Johan Cortez 38, Cesar Casas 36, Isaac Diaz 35. Assists - Johan Cortez 28, Cesar Casas 21, Isaac Diaz 13, Danny Garcia 11. Saves - Mateo Goy 81.
How they got here: Mendota Regional - Mendota 6, St. Edward 0; Mendota 4, Schaumburg Christian 0; Indian Creek Sectional - Mendota 2, Genoa-Kingston 0; Mendota 6, Harvest Westminster Christian 0; Mendota Supersectional - Mendota 2, Quincy Notre Dame 1.
Coal City Coalers
Record: 23-3-3
Coach: Steve McCleary (10th season, 111-89-9)
Conference: Illinois Central Eight
Previous state appearances: None
Statistical leaders: Goals - Carter Hollis 23, Julian Micetich 19, Dane Noffsinger 12. Assists - Luke Munsterman 10, Julian Micetich 10. Saves - Carter Nicholson 174.
How they got here: Illinois Lutheran Regional - Coal City 7, Carver Military 0; Coal City 2, Joliet Catholc 1; Coal City Sectional - Coal City 7, Herscher 2; Coal City 2, Manteno 1; Maroa-Forsyth Supersectional - Coal City 1, Williamsville 0.
Columbia Eagles
Record: 22-5-3
Coach: Jamey Bridges (5th season, 91-27-11)
Conference: Cahokia
Previous state appearances: 2010 (3rd), 2014 (1st), 2023 (3rd), 2024 (4th)
Statistical leaders: Goals - Luke Dewilde 31, Chanse Frierdich 23, Owen Worcester 22. Assists - Luke Dewilde 31, Owen Worcester 16, Elliot Nelson 11. Saves - Eli Thebeau 100, Zach Zerban 53.
How they got here: Columbia Regional - Columbia 9, Pinckneyville 0; Columbia 2, Freeburg 0; Father McGivney Sectional - Columbia 5, Alton Marquette 1; Columbia 2, Father McGivney 0; Lincolnwood Supersectional - Columbia 3, Rochester 1.
Chicago Academy Cougars
Record: 18-3-3
Coach: Raudel Damian (1st season)
Conference: Chicago Public
Previous state appearances: None
Statistical leaders: Goals - Bryan Juarez 36, Nathan Salgado 8, Momen Zedany 8, Aaron Holloway 8. Assists - Nathan Selgado 12, Momen Zedany 8.
How they got here: Chicago Academy Regional - Chicago Academy 5, ASPIRA/Business and Finance 1; Chicago Academy 6, Clemente 1; Johnsburg Sectional - Chicago Academy 4, Christian Heritage 1; Chicago Academy 3, Richmond-Burton 0; Lisle Supersectional - Chicago Academy 6, Chicago Hope 0.