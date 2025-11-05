Mendota’s Johan Cortez voted Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State

Harvest-Westminster's Miles Meurer (left) and Mendota's Johan Cortez go after a loose ball during the Class 1A Indian Creek Sectional championship in Waterman. (Mark Busch)

The success of the Mendota boys soccer team has caught the attention of coaches around the state, as several Trojans earned awards from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Senior Johan Cortez was voted an IHSSCA All-State field player, becoming the first Mendota player to claim that honor.

“It’s very big to have Johan named all-state,” Mendota coach Nick Myers said. “We’ve had quite a few players over the years worthy. Normally, it’s dominated by 3A and 2A players. I think it shows what all these guys have built and are building here.

“Bigger schools are taking notice of Mendota and the quality players we have here. It just also shows when you put team first as a player, the individual awards will work themselves out.”

Cortez, the reigning NewsTribune Boys Soccer Player of the Year, has 38 goals and 28 assists entering the Class 1A state tournament where the Trojans will play Coal City in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Johan has been an impact player for us dating all the way back to his freshman year,” Myers said. “He’s gotten better skill-wise and has developed into a very high soccer IQ player. His leadership this year has been outstanding. His motor never shuts off, and he rises to the occasion in big games over and over again.

“Hard work pays of and it truly shows with Johan.”

Cortez isn’t the only Trojan to earn an award.

Junior Cesar Casas was named an All-Sectional field player, and senior Sebastian Carlos was voted honorable mention field player.

Senior Alex Beetz is an All-Sectional All-Academic honoree, and senior Mateo Goy earned the All-Sectional Sportsmanship Award.

Cortez and Carlos were also invited to play in the 2025 Senior All-Star Classic on Nov. 18 at Aurora University in front of over 75 college coaches.