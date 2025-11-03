NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru’s Emma Jereb

Senior Emma Jereb is a steady presence for the La Salle-Peru volleyball team as a two-year starter at setter.

In the final week of the regular season, Jereb helped the Cavaliers to a pair of wins to claim a share of the Interstate 8 Conference title.

She had 16 assists and nine points in a win over Rochelle and had 16 assists, 11 points and nine digs in a win over Kaneland.

“Emma is solid,” L-P coach Mark Haberkorn said. “She’s very consistent every night. She’s composed all the time. She’s got that poker face. She’s a solid server, defender and setter. She’s one of our best servers. She leads us in aces. Every time she’s out there, she makes great decisions.

“She’s someone who contributes a lot to our success.”

For her performance, Jereb was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Jereb answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing volleyball and how did you get into it?

Jereb: I started playing in fifth grade and my love for the sport grew from watching my older sister, Anna, play volleyball. I looked up to her and wanted to play like her someday.

What do you enjoy about playing volleyball?

Jereb: I enjoy the friendships that I make and all the experiences that I get to have. I have made lifelong friends from the sport I love and I am grateful for that opportunity.

What makes you a good volleyball player?

Jereb: The things that make me a good volleyball player are the ability to read the court and opposing players as well as being a good teammate.

What is your pre-match routine?

Jereb: I like to listen to music from my volleyball playlist to get me ready for the game.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Jereb: My favorite sports memory is the Springfield tournament. The stay at the hotel was very fun and it helped everyone grow closer. We had a blast decorating our doors and solving puzzles in the lobby.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Jereb: I would travel to Bora Bora because of the pretty beaches and the nice weather.

What is your favorite food to eat on Thanksgiving?

Jereb: My favorite food on Thanksgiving is the dinner rolls.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Jereb: A TV show I never get tired of watching is ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

What are your plans after high school?

Jereb: My plans are to go to a four-year college.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Jereb: I thought I played well. I couldn’t have achieved this accolade without my teammates. They helped me be able to play volleyball to my best ability. We all help each other succeed. Most importantly, we got two victories.