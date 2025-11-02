Princeton’s Payton Frueh qualifies for state cross country: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

CROSS COUNTRY

At Sherrard: Princeton junior Payton Frueh qualified for the IHSA Class 1A state meet out of the Sherrard Sectional on Saturday at Saukie Golf Course.

Frueh ran the 3-mile course in 19:32.2 to place 19th. The top six teams and Top 10 individuals not on an advancing team qualify for state.

The Tigresses placed eighth in the team standings, while Bureau Valley was 16th and Amboy co-op was 19th.

Princeton’s Ruby Acker placed 28th in 19:52.4 and Alexandra Waca was 44th in 20:34.7. Bureau Valley’s Gemma Moore (43rd, 20:30.5) and St. Bede’s Jemma Finley (50th, 20:41.1) also were top 50 finishers.

In the boys’ race, Amboy’s Henry Nichols qualified for state by placing 15th in 15:55.3. BV’s Maddox Moore was the only other area runner to place in the top 50, finishing 45th in 16:49.9.

The Storm placed 14th, Amboy was 17th, St. Bede was 20th and Mendota was 21st.

At Geneseo: La Salle-Peru junior Gianni Verucchi had his season come to an end in the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional at Richmond Hill Park.

Verucchi ran the 3-mile course in 16:31.02, placing 40th and finishing six seconds shy of a state berth.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 83, Morton 44: The Eagles won their season opener in Oglesby.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Morton 84, IVCC 75: Ahmir Woods scored 23 points as the Eagles lost their nonconference opener in Oglesby.

Joshua Mbick and Rober Bellinger each had 17 points for IVCC.