St. Bede, Fieldcrest, BV advance in regional play: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan sets to return a serve against Woodland in the 1st set of Tuesday’s Sub-Sectional match at Woodland.

Fieldcrest's Pru Mangan sets to receive a serve against Woodland in the first set of Tuesday's Class 1A Woodland Regional quarterfinal at Woodland.

By Kevin Chlum

VOLLEYBALL

St. Bede def. Galva 25-6, 25-13: Kijah Lucas had seven kills and three blocks to lead the No. 5 Bruins to a victory over the No. 12 Wildcats in a Class 1A Putnam County Regional quarterfinal Tuesday in Granville.

Hanna Waszkowiak had six kills and a block for St. Bede (18-12-1), which will play No. 4 Orion in a semifinal Wednesday, while Lily Bosnich had six digs and four aces and Ava Balestri added 12 assists.

St. Bede's Kijah Lucas

St. Bede's Kijah Lucas (Brian Hoxsey)

Fieldcrest def. Woodland 25-19, 25-15: Pru Mangan had 12 kills, 11 digs and four aces to help the No. 5-seeded Knights to a win over the No. 11 Warriors in a Class 1A Woodland Regional quarterfinal in Streator.

Macy Gochanour contributed 13 assists and 10 digs for Fieldcrest (15-16-2), which will face No. 4 Flangan-Cornell in a semifinal Wednesday.

Bureau Valley def. Stark County 25-13, 25-20: The No. 6-seeded Storm defeated the No. 11 Rebels in a Class 1A Bureau Valley Regional quarterfinal in Manlius.

Bureau Valley will play No. 3 ROWVA-Williamsfield in a semifinal Wednesday.

ROWVA/Williamsfield def. LaMoille 25-9, 25-6: The No. 14-seeded Lions had their season end with a loss in a Class 1A Bureau Valley Regional quarterfinal in Manlius.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Metamora 53, La Salle-Peru co-op 41: Sam Nauman won a pair of events as the Cavaliers lost a dual in La Salle.

Nauman won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:57.1 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.81. Finley Jobst won the 50 freestyle in 26.36 seconds for the Cavaliers.

