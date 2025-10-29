St. Bede, Fieldcrest, BV advance in regional play: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan sets to receive a serve against Woodland in the first set of Tuesday’s Class 1A Woodland Regional quarterfinal at Woodland. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

VOLLEYBALL

St. Bede def. Galva 25-6, 25-13: Kijah Lucas had seven kills and three blocks to lead the No. 5 Bruins to a victory over the No. 12 Wildcats in a Class 1A Putnam County Regional quarterfinal Tuesday in Granville.

Hanna Waszkowiak had six kills and a block for St. Bede (18-12-1), which will play No. 4 Orion in a semifinal Wednesday, while Lily Bosnich had six digs and four aces and Ava Balestri added 12 assists.

St. Bede's Kijah Lucas (Brian Hoxsey)

Fieldcrest def. Woodland 25-19, 25-15: Pru Mangan had 12 kills, 11 digs and four aces to help the No. 5-seeded Knights to a win over the No. 11 Warriors in a Class 1A Woodland Regional quarterfinal in Streator.

Macy Gochanour contributed 13 assists and 10 digs for Fieldcrest (15-16-2), which will face No. 4 Flangan-Cornell in a semifinal Wednesday.

Bureau Valley def. Stark County 25-13, 25-20: The No. 6-seeded Storm defeated the No. 11 Rebels in a Class 1A Bureau Valley Regional quarterfinal in Manlius.

Bureau Valley will play No. 3 ROWVA-Williamsfield in a semifinal Wednesday.

ROWVA/Williamsfield def. LaMoille 25-9, 25-6: The No. 14-seeded Lions had their season end with a loss in a Class 1A Bureau Valley Regional quarterfinal in Manlius.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Metamora 53, La Salle-Peru co-op 41: Sam Nauman won a pair of events as the Cavaliers lost a dual in La Salle.

Nauman won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:57.1 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.81. Finley Jobst won the 50 freestyle in 26.36 seconds for the Cavaliers.