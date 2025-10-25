BV boys 2nd, Princeton girls 3rd at Seneca Regional: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

CROSS COUNTRY

At Seneca: The Princeton girls had two top-10 finishers at the Class 1A Seneca Regional on Saturday to help the Tigresses place third as a team.

Bureau Valley placed fifth and Amboy co-op was seventh to also earn team berths to the Sherrard Sectional next week. The top seven teams and top five individuals not on an advancing team move on to sectional.

For Princeton, Ruby Acker placed fourth in 20:05.1, while Payton Frueh finished seventh in 20:10.9

Gemma Moore paced the Storm as she was 14th in 21:13.7, while Grace Althaus led the Clippers by finishing 23rd in 22:16.5.

St. Bede’s Jemma Finley (5th, 20:06.2) and Mendota’s Lumen Setchell (6th, 20:10.3) advanced as individuals.

In the boys race, Bureau Valley, Amboy co-op, St. Bede and Mendota qualified as teams for the sectional.

The Storm were second behind Maddox Moore (10th, 17:06.5) and Adrian Gallardo (11th, 17:21.3). Amboy was fourth, St. Bede was sixth and Mendota was seventh.

The Clippers’ Henry Nichols placed second in 16:09, RJ Hermosillo led the Bruins by finishing 21st in 18:00.3 and Aisaac Arteaga led Mendota as he was 23rd in 18:01.8.

Princeton’s Augustus Swanson (16th, 17:49.3) advanced as an individual.

At Metamora: La Salle-Peru junior Gianni Verucchi ran 3-mile course in 15:44.8 to place 11th at the Class 2A Metamora Regional to advance as an individual for the Geneseo Sectional next week.

The Cavaliers placed 10th as a team. The top six teams and top five individuals not on an advancing team advance.

In the girls race, L-P placed ninth. Ryan Owczarek led the Cavaliers as she finished 34th in 20:28, just one spot shy of qualifying for sectional as an individual.

At Farmington: Fieldcrest did not advance any runners out of the Class 1A Farmington Regional.

The Knights placed 11th as a team. Macy Gochanour was Fieldcrest’s top finisher as she as 49th in 22:17.4.

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Byron: The La Salle-Peru co-op placed third in the Northern Illinois Independent Invite.

The Cavaliers scored 272 points to finish behind Mahomet-Seymour (346) and host Byron (315).

L-P’s Sam Nauman won the 200-yard individual medley (2:11.02) and placed second in the 500 freestyle (5:26.07). She also swam with Anna Weitl, Finley Jobst and Dawsynn Kettman to finish second in the 200 medley relay (1:58.95).

Jobst also placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:02.46).

VOLLEYBALL

Geneseo def. Princeton 22-25, 25-21, 25-21: Caroline Keutzer had 10 kills, eight points, six digs and two assists as the Tigresses lost a nonconference match in their regular season finale in Geneseo.

Makayla Hecht had 27 assists, six points and six digs for Princeton (20-7), while Keely Lawson added eight digs, seven kills, five points and a block.