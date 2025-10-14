Henry, St. Bede advance to Tri-County semis: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

At Granville: Henry-Senachwine and St. Bede advanced to the Tri-County Conference Tournament semifinals with wins Monday.

Rachel Eckert had 13 assists, 10 digs, six points and two aces as the No. 1-seeded Mallards defeated No. 9 Roanoke-Benson 25-21, 25-12. Harper Schrock put down 10 kills for Henry (26-4), while Brooklynn Thompson contributed 15 digs, five points and four kills.

The No. 2 Bruins beat No. 7 Marquette 25-24, 25-18 behind eight assists, three kills and an ace from Ava Balestri. Nelle Potthoff had four kills, three digs and two aces for St. Bede, while Lily Bosnich added nine digs and an ace.

In Tuesday’s semifinals, Henry will play No. 5 Dwight at 5:30 p.m. followed by St. Bede against No. 3 Seneca.

Also Monday, No. 6 Putnam County lost 25-22, 25-22 to Seneca. Myah Richardson had 14 digs, nine kills, five assists, three points and a block for PC, while Britney Trinidad added seven digs, six assists, four kills, three points and a block.

The Panthers will face Marquette in a consolation semifinal on Wednesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Kaneland 2, La Salle-Peru 1: The Cavaliers came up short in an Interstate 8 Conference game in Maple Park.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Amboy: Amboy co-op junior Henry Nichols placed seventh to lead the host Clippers to an eighth-place finish in the Amboy Columbus Day Invitational.

Nichols finished the 2.95-mile course in 15:51.6.

St. Bede placed 12th among the 18 teams, while Mendota was 16th and Putnam County was 18th.

Two other Amboy runners placed top 50 in Anthony Linder (42nd, 17:45.4) and Tyler Mahar (45th, 17:53.4).

Berat Imeri led the Trojans as he was 52nd in 18:02.1, RJ Hermosillo paced the Bruins by finishing 58th in 18:09.8 and Putnam County’s Carter Baxter was 69th in 18:34.6.

In the girls race, Mendota’s Lumen Setchell was the top area finisher as she was 24th in 20:36.

St. Bede’s Jemma Finley was 30th in 20:53.9, Amboy’s Grace Althaus was 45th in 22:05.8 and Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour was 54th in 22:32.7.

Amboy placed 13th among the 15 teams.