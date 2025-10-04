Bureau Valley football earns first win: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

FOOTBALL

Bureau Valley 44, Lewistown-Cuba-Valley 6: Dane Stewart ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to help the Storm to a Lincoln Trail-Prairiland Conference Large Division victory in Lewistown on Friday for their first victory of the season and their first under coach Patrick Elder.

Brandon Carrington rushed for 32 yards and two scores on six carries, while Keenyn Richter had 68 yards and a TD on four attempts.

Dylan Howlett returned a fumble 55 yards for a score for the Storm (1-5, 1-3).

Amboy co-op 68, Peoria Heights 0: The Clippers rolled to their fifth victory of the season.

BOYS SOCCER

DePue-Hall 6, Earlville 0: Adrian Morales and Fernando Morales each scored a pair of goals to lead the Little Giants to a Little Ten Conference victory in DePue.

Grabiel Cano and Giovanni Quintana each added a goal for DePue-Hall.

VOLLEYBALL

Earlville def. Leland 25-9, 22-25, 25-13: Bailey Miller had 13 digs and 11 kills to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Leland.

Jacey Helgesen served 19 points and nine aces for Earlville, while Liz Vazquez had 15 digs and Payton Actis added 13 assists.