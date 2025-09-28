NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Mendota’s Jonas Fitzgerald

Mendota senior Jonas Fitzgerald said he has “on and off days” on the golf course.

Last week he was on.

Fitzgerald beat Rock Falls sophomore Lucas Porter in a playoff hole in the rain to win the Princeton Invitational at Chapel Hill Golf Course with a 76. He helped the Trojans to the team title.

He also carded a 43 in a conference triangular.

“When Jonas is dialed in, he is one of the best golfers in the area,” Mendota coach David Ross said. “Chapel Hill is a course that can really test your overall game. You have to be disciplined and precise to survive that front nine. Jonas was able to do just that. The top spot didn’t come easy, though. He had to defeat Lucas Porter of Rock Falls in a sudden-death playoff hole in the pouring rain - a memory I’m sure he will never forget. His performance was nothing short of inspiring and hopefully it will spark a deep postseason run.”

For his performance, Fitzgerald was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Fitzgerald answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing golf and how did you get into it?

Fitzgerald: I started playing golf my eighth-grade year. I got into it from one of my friends.

What do you enjoy about playing golf?

Fitzgerald: I enjoy hanging out with my team.

What makes you a good golfer?

Fitzgerald: I have on and off days, but I always come back.

Besides Mendota Golf Club, what is your favorite course you’ve played?

Fitzgerald: I love Chapel Hill and I loved TPC Deere Run and TPC Myrtle Beach when I went.

Besides golf season, what do you like about fall?

Fitzgerald: I love fishing and being able to wear pants and a hoodie in the fall.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Fitzgerald: I could win an eating contest with any food.

What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?

Fitzgerald: I could never get tired of ‘Yellowstone.’

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Fitzgerald: I would want to go to Italy to see the scenery.

What are your plans after high school?

Fitzgerald: After high school I want to become an electrician.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Fitzgerald: I was just hitting a lot of fairways and greens, but what really brought it all together was the rest of my team supporting me throughout the round. My whole team had good rounds, including Brody Hartt with an 82, Dane Doyle with an 81, Grady Jones with an 81, Ashtyn Stamberger with a 79 and Tayven Orozco with a 96. They all supported me in my playoff hole against Lucas Porter in the pouring rain, getting soaking wet with me.