L-P swimming co-op wins Sterling Invite: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

La Salle-Peru co-op junior Sam Nauman was named Swimmer of the Meet at the Sterling Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. She won two individual events and swam on a winning relay to help the Cavaliers to the team title. (Photo provided by Rob Mc)

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Sterling: The La Salle-Peru co-op opened the season by winning the Sterling Invitational on Saturday.

Cavalier junior Sam Nauman was named the Swimmer of the Meet after winning two individual events and swimming on a winning relay and runner-up relay.

Nauman won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:12.14 and took first in the 100 backstroke in 58.33. She swam with Anna Weitl, Lily Miller and Finley Jobst to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.59) and teamed with Anna Weitl, Jobst and Emily Lowery to finish second in the 200 medley relay (1:59.4).

The Cavalier foursome of Clara Weitl, Addisyn Budnick, Miller and Dawsynn Kettman placed third in the 400 freestyle relay (4:11.19).

Also for L-P, Lillian Clayton was second in the 500 freestyle (6:03.42) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:26.98), Anna Weitl took third in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.77) and fourth in the 50 freestyle (27.27), Clara Weitl finished fourth in the 200 IM (2:31.27) and 500 freestyle (6:08.15) and Jobst was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:06.34) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:10.95).

VOLLEYBALL

At Rock Falls: La Salle-Peru went 5-0 to win the Rock Falls Invitational.

In pool play, the Cavaliers beat Riverdale (20-17, 20-15), Newman (20-9, 20-15) and Morrison (20-16, 20-13).

L-P edged Princeton 26-24, 18-25, 15-7 in the semifinals then defeated the host Rockets 25-27, 25-22, 15-3 in the championship match. L-P improved to 13-1.

The Tigresses finished third. Princeton beat Bureau Valley (20-16, 22-21) and Rockford East (20-11, 20-11) and lost to Rock Falls (20-17, 13-20, 15-11) in pool play.

After losing to L-P in the semis, the Tigresses topped Riverdale 25-20, 18-25, 15-9 in the third-place match.

Makayla Hecht had 98 assists, 30 points, two aces, 25 digs and three blocks for Princeton (8-5), while Caroline Keutzer contributed 40 kills, 31 points, three aces and 20 digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 4, Quincy Notre Dame 0: Isaac Diaz scored three goals to record his third hat trick of the week to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory over the Raiders in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Diaz also had an assist. Johan Cortez had a goal and an assist and Cesar Casas recorded two assists for Mendota (9-1).

CROSS COUNTRY

At Oregon: Princeton junior Ruby Acker placed an area-best 26th at the Oregon Invitational.

Acker ran the 5,000-meter course in 22:12.59.

Bureau Valley’s Gemma Moore finished 30th in 22:25.7, Mendota’s Lumen Setchell took 32nd in 22:30.3 and Princeton’s Alexandra Waca was 46th in 23:15.4.

In the boys race, Bureau Valley’s Maddox Moore was the top area finisher as he placed 35th in 17:57.3.

Mendota’s Carlos Toribio finished 44th in 18:15.2, Princeton’s Allister Swanson was 49th in 18:26.3 and BV’s Alex Gallardo was 50th in 18:27.

MEN’S SOCCER

Bryant & Stratton 3, IVCC 1: Jarred Kapp scored the Eagles’ lone goal on an assist from Fabricio Barron in a nonconference loss Friday in Wauwatosa, Wis.

Jabu Mooketsi made 12 saves for IVCC (2-3).