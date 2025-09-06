Hall three-peats as Bureau County Match Play champs: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

At Spring Valley: Hall won its third consecutive Bureau County Match Play Championship on Friday at Spring Creek Golf Course.

The Red Devils defeated Bureau Valley 4-2 in the championship round. Hall beat St. Bede 4-2 in the semifinals.

The Storm reached the final with a 5-1 victory over Princeton in the semifinals.

The Bruins beat the Tigers 3.5-1.5 in the third-place match.

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 10, Earlville 1: Cesar Casas had a hat trick and an assist as the Trojans rolled to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Johan Cortez and Isaac Diaz each scored two goals with Diaz also adding an assist, while Ramiro Palacious, Aaden Castle and Hugo Falcon each scored a goal.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Seneca: Amboy co-op’s Henry Nichols ran to a fourth-place finish in 16:39 at Seneca’s Twilight in the Woods.

The Clippers finished sixth as a team.

Hall’s Joseph Caracheo placed 37th in 19:07.9.

In the girls race, Amboy’s Grace Althaus was 30th in 23:23 and Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour was 35th in 24:02.9.

The Clippers finished seventh and the Knights took ninth.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

IVCC 6, Sauk Valley 3: Izzy Pecchio and Raleigh Leininger each won in singles and doubles to help the Egles to a victory in Dixon.

Izzy Pecchio won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles and Leininger won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 5. Pecchio and Leininger teamed up to win 8-3 at No. 2 doubles.

Grace Pecchio (6-0, 6-1) and Mino James (6-0, 6-1) won at No. 3 and No. 6 singles, respectively, while Phoebe Shetterly and Joyce Walkling won 8-1 at No. 3 doubles.